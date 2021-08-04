Reevestock Music Festival kicks off its 10th anniversary Aug. 6 and 7 in Elkin

GRASSROOTS FESTIVAL: Reevestock Music Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a notable lineup of performers Aug. 6 in downtown Elkin and Aug. 7 in Elkin’s Hidden Amphitheater at 357 Ivy Circle. The Aug. 6 evening music performances will be at the Reeves Theater with Damon Atkins & Friends as the headliner and Abigail Dowd, as well as a free block party on Elkin’s Main Street at 5:30 p.m. with singer and violinist Emanuel Wynter. On Aug. 7, singer-songwriter John R. Miller will take the stage at 6:15 p.m., Time Sawyer will perform at 7:30 p.m. and headliner Aaron Lee Tasjan, a Nashville-based folk rocker, will perform at 8:45 p.m. The lineup also includes Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at 5 p.m.; Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive at 3:45 p.m.; Sleepy Cat Records Presents Chris Frisina, T. Gold and Blue Cactus at 2 p.m.; and Alexa Rose at 1 p.m. Tickets for Aug. 6 are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Tickets for Aug. 7 are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate; free for children 12 and younger at Reevestock.com. For lodging, go to YadkinValleyNC.com.