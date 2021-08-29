Rhiannon Giddens comes home for a concert at Greensboro's new Tanger Center

“I believe that the only way forward is in taking care of each other as best we can,” Giddens said.

“Getting vaxx’d (or taking a test if there’s a reason you cannot or will not vaccinate),” she said. “was the only way I could justify gathering people together and not being afraid I was creating a spreader event.”

Giddens has made it her mission to lift up people whose contributions to American musical history previously have been erased.

Now 44, she has undertaken so many musical projects to that end that it’s difficult to remember them all.

When it awarded her a 2017 $625,000 “genius grant” to help finance her work, the MacArthur Foundation praised her for “reclaiming African American contributions to folk and country music and bringing to light new connections between music from the past and the present.”

Giddens’ work has earned her a profile in The New Yorker magazine and multiple magazine covers.

Smithsonian Magazine called her “an electrifying artist who brings alive the memories of forgotten predecessors, white and black.”