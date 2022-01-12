Rhiannon Giddens returns to Greensboro for lead in 'Porgy and Bess'

Rhiannon Giddens — Grammy Award winner, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist — has become known internationally for her folk, blues and old-time songs and music that explores history.

Two of her most recent projects draw on another aspect of the city native’s multiple talents: opera.

Giddens has written an opera about a Black Muslim scholar, “Omar.” It will premiere at the Spoleto Festival USA in May in Charleston, and later at Los Angeles Opera and elsewhere.

But first, she will star on Jan. 21 and 23 as Bess in the opera “Porgy and Bess” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Shortly after Christmas, she flew back to her hometown from her other home in Ireland, to spend time with family here and appear in “Porgy and Bess.”

With two different operas, “It will be an interesting year for me, to be in what is kind of considered the ‘Black opera,’” Giddens said in a phone interview.

With “Omar,” she said, “I think it will the first opera debuted by a Black woman at L.A. Opera.”