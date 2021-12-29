Rhiannon Giddens, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss among best albums of 2021

There can never be too much good music, but too much music may be another matter.

At the start of this century, before streaming took over and before YouTube and TikTok existed, about 30,000 albums were released annually. That totaled around 2,000 albums per month — each with an average of 10 to 12 songs — far more than any one person would have time to hear, let alone absorb.

In 2020, according to the Recording Academy — under whose auspices the Grammy Awards are presented — an average of 60,000 songs were released online, per day, and more than 20,000 albums and songs were submitted for Grammy nomination consideration.

Accordingly, I could easily come up with a different list each week of my favorite albums of the past year and still be just scratching the surface, just as I did in 2020.

For 2021, these are my choices — at least for this week.

‘They’re Calling Me Home’

Artist: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Label: Nonesuch