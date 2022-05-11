Ricky Skaggs continues the spread the joy of bluegrass music

Forty years ago, Ricky Skaggs stepped onto the stage of the Grand Ole Opry for the first time.

Twenty-seven at the time, Skaggs already had plenty of star power. He had played mandolin onstage with Bill Monroe at the age of 6 and had been on TV with Flatt and Scruggs at the age of 7. He tried to join up with the Opry then, but he was told to grow up and wait a while.

In the meantime, he joined up with Ralph Stanley’s band in 1979 at the age of 15, but he burned out early from the rigors of being a road dawg, working for the Virginia Electric Power Company in Washington, D.C., for the next year.

Word of his instrumental prowess had gotten around, however, and the Country Gentlemen snapped him up as a fiddler for the next two years. J.D. Crowe and The New South grabbed him next but could only hold him for a year before he left to form his own group, Boone Creek with Jerry Douglas and Vince Gill. Emmylou Harris recruited him for her Hot Band after Rodney Crowell’s departure in ’77, featuring Skaggs on mandolin, fiddle and harmony vocals. Skaggs launched his solo career in 1980 and has piled up a long list of accolades since, including 12 No. 1 hits, becoming a member of the Opry in 1982.

“I sure feel at home there,” the 67-year-old Skaggs said by phone last week from his Tennessee home. “I feel like it’s where I’m supposed to be. God opened that door for me a long time ago.”

Skaggs says he’s always revered the Opry and promotes it every chance he gets. But Opry veteran and country legend Roy Acuff wasn’t so sure that Skaggs would remain committed to the Opry if he got famous.

“Mr. Acuff told me that if they make me a member, then I’ll get to be a big star, and I’ll leave and never come back,” Skaggs recalls. “And I said, ‘That’s not who I am.’ And he said, ‘Well, that’s what a lot of ’em say.’ And I said, ‘One of these days you’re gonna eat those words!’ And he did. He had to eat ’em. Every time I came back, I’d always go to his dressing room and knock on the door and tell him I was here again and he’d go, ‘Yeah, yeah, I see you.’ But it’s still special. It never has lost its glow for me, and I’m still honored to be a member.”

Skaggs has glowed pretty brightly in his own right as well. Before he remade himself as a bluegrass icon, he was a huge country music star, with a bus, a tractor-trailer and a 27 member entourage and a contract that forbade him doing any style of music but commercial country. Skaggs dumped all that in ’96 for a bluegrass career and has taken home seven Grammys with his band Kentucky Thunder. A devoted Monroe disciple, he sets a blistering pace in his live shows, his Monroe mandolin chop a blur as he tears through material by the father of bluegrass as well as a little Scruggs, Stanley and even a taste of Django’s guitar licks re-created on mandolin.

He recorded with wife, Sharon, of the Whites for his last release, 2014’s “Hearts Like Ours,” and did a 2015 tour with Ry Cooder and the Whites that displayed a glorious mix of Delmore Brothers, Flatt and Scruggs, the Louvin Brothers, Kitty Wells, Bill Monroe, Hank Williams, Merle Travis and Hank Snow. Skaggs says they recorded the shows, and he hopes to put out a record of those shows and perhaps another chapter of 2010’s all-gospel album, “Mosaic,” on his own label — Skaggs Family Records. His label was shut down by COVID-19, but it has been renovated and is back in business.

But bluegrass is his home base. “It’s real,” Skaggs says. “It’s music that makes people feel good.” He cites Doc Watson’s playing as a prime example. “He had a sound, he had a lick, it just had so much life in it. And it was so joyous. People gravitate towards joy whether they set out to call it that or not. There’s something in the heart, in the spirit that cries out for peace and joy and happiness, and bluegrass just seems to have that.”

Skaggs intends to pass that on.

“We really try to focus on joy,” Skaggs says. “The music we play and the show that we do with Kentucky Thunder, it’s just a lot of fun, a lot of happiness and joy that’s gonna come off that stage.”

