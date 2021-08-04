Rock band Soul Asylum will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

And the remake? “Yeah, it’s kind of funny to watch these other artists do it,” he admitted, “but it’s always a kick when someone covers one of your songs, it’s kind of charming. So I’m like, yeah, that’s right, keep on fighting for the things in life that are worth fighting for.”

Meanwhile, Pirner has his own legacy to keep up. As other Minneapolis punk bands fell by the wayside, Pirner continued to record and tour with fellow Soul Asylum co-founders Dan Murphy and bassist Karl Mueller for well over two decades. And while Pirner is now the group’s only original member, the current lineup still does justice to the band’s sound and spirit on their forthcoming album “Hurry Up and Wait,” which was released in April 2020. As with past Soul Asylum recordings, the album highlights Pirner’s well-crafted songwriting, which conveys an emotional honesty that suits his unaffected vocal style and radio-friendly rock arrangements.

Recorded in the same Minneapolis studio where the band tracked its second and third albums, “Hurry Up and Wait” was co-produced by longtime studio collaborator John Fields, whose DIY approach bears little resemblance to the slick production values of Soul Asylum’s major-label recordings.