Salem Band returns to indoor performances with holiday concert

INDOOR HOLIDAY MUSIC: The Salem Band Holiday Concert will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 in Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College in Winston-Salem. The concert will mark Salem Band’s return to indoor concerts and Eileen Young’s 10th year as the band’s music director. Vocal soloists Cristy Brown and Rev. Gus Chrysson will premiere arrangements of “Wexford Carol” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Chrysson will also sing “O Holy Night.” Other performances include music from “The Nutcracker” and “Charlie Brown,” as well as swing and “Morning Star Polka.” This is a free concert. Masks and proof of vaccine/negative test are required for all. Concertgoers will also be able to enjoy pre-concert music by the Salem Saxophone Quartet and join in holiday sing-alongs. Donations to Salem Band will be accepted.