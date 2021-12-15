 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem Band returns to indoor performances with holiday concert
0 Comments

Salem Band returns to indoor performances with holiday concert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Salem Band

Salem Band Holiday Concert is set for Dec. 19 in Winston-Salem.

 Walt Unks, Journal

INDOOR HOLIDAY MUSIC: The Salem Band Holiday Concert will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 in Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College in Winston-Salem. The concert will mark Salem Band’s return to indoor concerts and Eileen Young’s 10th year as the band’s music director. Vocal soloists Cristy Brown and Rev. Gus Chrysson will premiere arrangements of “Wexford Carol” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Chrysson will also sing “O Holy Night.” Other performances include music from “The Nutcracker” and “Charlie Brown,” as well as swing and “Morning Star Polka.” This is a free concert. Masks and proof of vaccine/negative test are required for all. Concertgoers will also be able to enjoy pre-concert music by the Salem Saxophone Quartet and join in holiday sing-alongs. Donations to Salem Band will be accepted.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Affleck receives backlash after saying he felt 'trapped' with Jennifer Garner

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert