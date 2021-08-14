Salem Band to celebrate 250 years during its 2021-22 anniversary season

“Now a woman is directing,” said Rothrock, who plays a French horn in Salem Band.

The musicians

Musicians in Salem Band come from all walks of life and have ranged in age over the years, and still do, from high-school aged to octogenarian.

Kristie Staton, a flutist, has been a member of the band since 2015.

Originally, she filled in for one of the band’s concerts but ended up staying for six years.

“There were three community bands in Winston-Salem at the time and Salem Band was the best, so that’s why I joined it,” said Staton, who is also the owner of Creative Force, a branding and design services company.

She said she is not as accomplished as some of the musicians in the band but sees improvement in her musical skills every month.

Staton said Salem Band has been around so long because “it is a living and breathing organization that has the ability to adapt to band members and audiences.”

She said she is proud to be able to play with a number of accomplished musicians.