Salem Band to celebrate 250 years during its 2021-22 anniversary season

Salem Band will kick off its 250th anniversary celebration with the Beethoven Lives! Concert on Sept. 19.
The concert, which will be at 3 p.m. in Hanes Auditorium, is one of several events planned from September 2021 through August 2022 as part of the community band’s 2021-22 anniversary season. The concert was originally scheduled for September 2020 in honor of Beethoven’s 200th anniversary but was canceled because of the pandemic.
“The music of Beethoven and his contemporaries, Haydn and Mozart, will create a program of beauty, familiarity and comfort as we explore just how alive Beethoven remains in the hearts and minds of today’s music lovers,” Salem Band states on its website. “Original works for band, a transcription of ‘Allegretto from Symphony No.7,’ marches and a unique take on Beethoven’s 5th, “Four: On a Remix of Beethoven,” make up this exciting classical program.”
Eileen Young, music director and conductor of Salem Band, said she was disappointed to have to delay the band’s anniversary season because of the pandemic.
“But it’s like I told our players, ‘From here on out, it doesn’t matter when we celebrate. Salem Band is going to be 250 years old or more,’” Young said.
Other anniversary season events include a Veterans Day Service in God’s Acre band meadow, honoring late Salem Band musicians with service and chorales on Nov. 11; a Holiday Concert on Dec. 19, featuring guest vocal soloists Cristy Brown and Rev. Gus Chrysson; and a City of the Arts Jazz Festival with swing dancers and performance by Salem Swing Band on April 23 or 30.
There will be five summer concerts, starting with “Vision” on May 24.
A commissioned composition and preconcert music featuring 250 trombones will be showcased in Summer Concert No. 4. on July 19.
“We’ll invite as many trombone players as we can find,” Young said.
Salem Band, a nonprofit, will end its anniversary season with Summer Concert No. 5, honoring Salem Band alumni.
Young, a clarinetist and saxophonist, is in her 10th year at the helm of Salem Band. She is also a freelance musician and plays in the Winston-Salem Symphony, the Salisbury Symphony and the Bolton Woodwind Quintet. In addition, Young has her own professional woodwind quartet — Elektra Winds.
Young and Jeff Whitsett, the band’s director emeritus and property manager, are the only two paid staff members for Salem Band. All musicians are volunteers.
When she started directing the band in 2011, there were about 45 people in the band, and concerts were primarily summer concerts in Salem Square and a concert at Christmastime.
“I had a vision for adding indoor concerts and expanding the bands repertoire,” Young said.
Today, the band has 72 members, including professional musicians, current and retired public school teachers and intermediate players.
Young said she tries to have programs that makes the group fun and accessible for all its members.
“It’s been a challenge for me, but a good one, trying to make the organization gratifying for the variety of talent we have,” Young said.
To survive the pandemic and keep musicians interested and engaged, Salem Band pivoted in September 2020 by doing outside rehearsals on Tuesday nights. Its last indoor concert was in February 2020.
“We had less than half of the band for that part of the semester, and we played an outdoor Christmas concert of just carols, which was very well attended,” Young said. “We had to take time off at the beginning of the winter because things were just so bad, but in March we started our outdoor rehearsals again, and we had the whole band participating.”
She said the band made it through relatively well during the worse part of the pandemic and saw fans return for its 2021 summer concerts.
“We have a really loyal fan base and donor base,” Young said.
Another popular band under the umbrella of Salem Band is the Salem Swing Band, formed by Young, in 2013.
“It’s really taking off,” Young said.
A bit of history
Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation, according to Harry Hobart Hall’s doctoral dissertation from George Peabody College for Teachers.
Salem Band’s roots extend back to the first wind instruments secured by the early Moravian settlers in the 1750s, Donna Rothrock, Salem Band historian, and archivist and acquisitions librarian for Salem Academy and College, said.
“These early Moravians began construction of Salem in 1766 based on town plans drawn up in Europe. The town completed and organized as a congregation in 1771,” she said.
Early on, as people moved into Salem, instruments procured by the local Moravian congregations Bethabara and Bethania were divided with Salem. The instruments sent to Salem were a consort of trombones. Not long after that, other instruments made their way into the community and various ensembles started to perform a variety of music.
In 1831, Salem formed its own militia, which had a band.
“Historians have often cited this as being the time when the Salem Band was officially recognized as a band,” Rothrock said.
When saxhorns arrived in Salem around 1850, bands shifted to primarily brass.
Rothrock said Salem Brass Band began appearing in documents and records by 1851.
Moravian musicians enlisted in bands during the Civil War, leaving basically no Salem Band back home. In the last half of the 19th century various brass bands kept disbanding and re-forming.
Woodwinds made their return to bands in the early 20th century. By at least 1904, Salem Band began performing regular summer concerts either weekly or every two weeks.
“Concert days varied, but after World War I, concerts were presented on Tuesday evenings, and this has continued to the present,” Rothrock said.
Concerts were at Salem College until the 1920s then moved to Salem Square — the band’s current summer concert venue.
The band has had eight known directors since the 1850s: Edward Leinbach, Daniel Crouse, B. J. Pfohl, Austin Burke, Sam Fort, Denny Fordham, Jeff Whitsett and Young.
“When looking at the history of the Salem Band, you begin to understand the uniqueness of this organization. From the earliest instruments acquired in the early Carolina wilderness by the Moravian settlers, the band has evolved into its current state.
“And while no longer under the auspices of the Moravian Church, the church still supports this now pure community ensemble by providing rehearsal and concert venues for the organization,” Rothrock said.
What stands out for Rothrock about the band’s history is “the fact that is has continued and the fact that it took so long for women to be admitted.”
Based on her research, women were not allowed to play in the Salem band until the 1930s.
“Now a woman is directing,” said Rothrock, who plays a French horn in Salem Band.
The musicians
Musicians in Salem Band come from all walks of life and have ranged in age over the years, and still do, from high-school aged to octogenarian.
Kristie Staton, a flutist, has been a member of the band since 2015.
Originally, she filled in for one of the band’s concerts but ended up staying for six years.
“There were three community bands in Winston-Salem at the time and Salem Band was the best, so that’s why I joined it,” said Staton, who is also the owner of Creative Force, a branding and design services company.
She said she is not as accomplished as some of the musicians in the band but sees improvement in her musical skills every month.
Staton said Salem Band has been around so long because “it is a living and breathing organization that has the ability to adapt to band members and audiences.”
She said she is proud to be able to play with a number of accomplished musicians.
“Eileen is very creative,” Staton said. “Every year, I think I don’t know how she can top the work or the concerts we’ve done the year prior, but she is always very creative, changes it up and keeps us on task and interested.”
Russell Eliason has been a trumpet player in the band since 1987.
“I’ve been with that band so long that I’ve seen a lot of people come and go — all the people that I would have played with,” Eliason said. “You see them coming through, but there’s a continuity in playing with them.”
He said Salem Band “is a wonderful cultural institution in Winston-Salem.”
“I can say this about Eileen, the idea is to bring the community together. It has always been that way,” Eliason said.
He called the band’s music a unifying experience.
“I would say that would be the goal of the band, to unify our community and to bring them pleasure through music,” Eliason said.
