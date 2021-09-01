SECCA to feature legendary guitarist Bill Frisell

The music of Harmony has evolved since its album was recorded, and Frisell looks forward to playing regularly in public again. His last concert before the pandemic shutdown was a Harmony show. “Since the album, we’ve added a whole bunch of stuff,” he said. “I’ve been writing this whole last year and a half, so I’m hoping we can start adding some of that in there too. I’m really excited to get back going again.”

He recently returned from a weeklong music workshop in Denmark.

“I was nervous about it,” Frisell said. “It could have been weird, but they were real careful about having everyone tested and vaccinated and all that. We all stayed in the same place for a whole week. It was actually an amazing relief to feel relaxed about being with everyone altogether.”

He’s also getting back to work on other projects, including “Life Lessons,” an album he recorded with two other musicians: Tim O’Brien, a country and bluegrass veteran, and Dale Bruning, who taught guitar to Frisell and O’Brien when they were teenagers in Denver. Bruning introduced Frisell to the music of Miles Davis and other jazz greats.

“He’s probably the most important influence on me, just opening my mind to this whole world of music,” Frisell said. “People I never would have known.”