Secrest Artists Series at Wake Forest University to start its 2021-2022 season

Last season, the series was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Klein said, but almost all of the 2020-21 season performers have been rescheduled during this season and the 2022-23 season.

“We’re working on rescheduling a couple of others — we lost a recital by an internationally known pianist and a performance by a dance company that we had been planning to co-present with UNCSA at the Stevens Center,” he said.

He added, “The Secrest Artists Series has long been a feather in the cap of Wake Forest University and the Winston-Salem arts world. I’ve been honored to serve as its artistic director for the past nine years and am thrilled that we can finally return to our mission of presenting world-class performing arts to the Winston-Salem community.”

On Dec. 2, Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear will perform a special Secrest holiday concert in Brendle Recital Hall. Proclaimed “a phenomenon” by the Los Angeles Times and “one of the best pianists of his generation” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Goodyear will present one of his signature works — his virtuosic transcription for solo piano of the complete Nutcracker ballet by Tchaikovsky.