Secrest Artists Series at Wake Forest University to start its 2021-2022 season

Internationally renowned French cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras will open the 2021-22 Secrest Artists Series on Oct. 28 in Brendle Recital Hall at Wake Forest University.
Queyras was voted Artist of the Year by readers of the Diapason and Best Instrumental Soloist for the Victoires de la Musique Classique in 2008. He will present a program of works for unaccompanied cello by Bach and Britten, concluding with the magisterial Sonata for Solo Cello by Hungarian composer Zoltan Kodaly.
The Secrest Artists Series has a long history of presenting performing artists of national and international reputation to the campus of Wake Forest and to the surrounding community. Past performers include Sweet Honey in the Rock, Fretwork, Savion Glover, Carolina Chocolate Drops and Orchestra National de Lyon with Leonard Slatkin.
Queyras is one of six artists who will perform in the Secrest Artists Series for the 2021-22 season. All events will begin at 7:30 p.m., usually with a pre-concert talk and/or a residency activity by the artist for each event.
“This season is identical to past seasons: We’ve been able to preserve the same balance of kinds of performances and sizes of ensembles — soloists, chamber orchestras and jazz,” Scott Klein, professor of English and artistic director of the Secrest Artists Series. “We’re also presenting a world premiere of a work written for soprano Dawn Upshaw and the Brentano String Quartet by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Melinda Wagner that was co-commissioned by the Secrest Artists Series.”
Last season, the series was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Klein said, but almost all of the 2020-21 season performers have been rescheduled during this season and the 2022-23 season.
“We’re working on rescheduling a couple of others — we lost a recital by an internationally known pianist and a performance by a dance company that we had been planning to co-present with UNCSA at the Stevens Center,” he said.
He added, “The Secrest Artists Series has long been a feather in the cap of Wake Forest University and the Winston-Salem arts world. I’ve been honored to serve as its artistic director for the past nine years and am thrilled that we can finally return to our mission of presenting world-class performing arts to the Winston-Salem community.”
On Dec. 2, Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear will perform a special Secrest holiday concert in Brendle Recital Hall. Proclaimed “a phenomenon” by the Los Angeles Times and “one of the best pianists of his generation” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Goodyear will present one of his signature works — his virtuosic transcription for solo piano of the complete Nutcracker ballet by Tchaikovsky.
Apollo’s Fire will take the stage Jan. 27 in Wait Chapel. Wake Forest graduate Jeannette Sorrell (’86) will conduct early-music chamber orchestra Apollo’s Fire in a program of concertos for multiple instruments by Bach and Vivaldi. This is a concert in honor of the 50th anniversary of Wake Forest’s Casa Artom in Venice.
Elias Quartet — Beethoven String Quartets (Part 2) was originally going to kick off the new Secrest Artists Series season, but it has been rescheduled to March 15, 16 and 18 in Brendle Recital Hall. These three concerts will conclude the series of the complete Beethoven String Quartets that began in the 2019-20 season.
“The Elias have performed the complete cycle of Beethoven quartets for BBC Radio 3 and at 11 major venues in the UK. Their recently recorded Beethoven cycle for the “Wigmore Hall Live” record label has received wide acclaim from the classical-music press and listeners alike,” stated a Secrest Artists Series press release.
There will be special pricing for attendance at all three concerts.
On Feb. 24, Dawn Upshaw & The Brentano String Quartet will perform in Brendle Recital Hall. Grammy Award-winning American soprano Dawn Upshaw will join the Brentano String Quartet in a program of early and contemporary music based on the myth of Dido from Virgil’s Aeneid. The concert includes the world premiere of “Dido Reimagined” by composer Melinda Wagner and librettist Stephanie Fleischmann.
Jazz vocalist Stacey Kent will close out the series on March 24 in Brendle Recital Hall.
The Secrest Artists Series stated that Kent, who was awarded the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Minister of Culture in 2009, “is one of the world’s premiere exponents of the Great American Songbook. Backed by a superb band headed by saxophonist Jim Tomlinson, they will perform selections from a repertoire, including American classics, French chansons, and original songs written in collaboration with Nobel prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro.”
