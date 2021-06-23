See the band Cracker free June 26 at Incendiary Brewing in Winston-Salem

FREE LIVE MUSIC: Rock/roots band Cracker will perform at 7 p.m. June 26 at Coal Pit at Incendiary Brewing, 486 N. Patterson Ave., Suite 105, Winston-Salem. The show is free. Cracker has been described as alt-rock, Americana, insurgent-country, and even punk and classic-rock. Co-founders David Lowery and Johnny Hickman have been at it for more than a quarter of a century — amassing 10 studio albums, multiple gold records, thousands of live performances, hit songs that are still in current radio rotation around the world, including “Low,” “Teen Angst (What The World Needs Now)," “Euro-Trash Girl” and “Get Off This.” Visit crackersoul.com and incendiarybrewing.com/shows-events.