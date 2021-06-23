 Skip to main content
See the band Cracker free June 26 at Incendiary Brewing in Winston-Salem
Cracker

Cracker's Johnny Hickman (left) and David Lowery.

 Tony Bonyata, provided

FREE LIVE MUSIC: Rock/roots band Cracker will perform at 7 p.m. June 26 at Coal Pit at Incendiary Brewing, 486 N. Patterson Ave., Suite 105, Winston-Salem. The show is free. Cracker has been described as alt-rock, Americana, insurgent-country, and even punk and classic-rock. Co-founders David Lowery and Johnny Hickman have been at it for more than a quarter of a century — amassing 10 studio albums, multiple gold records, thousands of live performances, hit songs that are still in current radio rotation around the world, including “Low,” “Teen Angst (What The World Needs Now)," “Euro-Trash Girl” and “Get Off This.” Visit crackersoul.com and incendiarybrewing.com/shows-events.

First track off Cracker's 1993 EP Kerosene Hat. Album version has the instruments mixed louder than the video version.

Fran Daniel

