When Dianna Fallon isn’t working as a full-time nurse at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, she is following her other passion — music.
Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, Fallon performed locally with the band Old Tyme R & D.
The other members of the trio are Randy Carter of Winston-Salem and Randal Couch of Elkin.
“We do some old-time music, some gospel music, some bluegrass type music and other stuff,” Fallon said.
She sings lead and harmony vocals, and plays guitar and the five-string banjo in the claw hammer style.
Fallon, 55, has worked in the healthcare profession since 1988 and has been a registered nurse for 23 years.
Currently, she is a nurse in the intensive care unit at Forsyth Medical Center.
“I love being a nurse so it’s a good balance for me,” Fallon said of her passion for nursing and performing as a singer and musician. “I have a nice work-home life balance with the two of them.”
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I would describe my art as “Americana” as sung with sadness with a smile. I love bringing to life old sad songs that touch you to the core (without being too melancholy). One song in particular is a traditional bluegrass song called “I Have No Mother Now.” Despite the fact that I am originally from Rhode Island, I caught on to the sounds of Appalachian music and have filled my repertoire with songs of that genre. I was told that after the owner of the coffeehouse in which I played heard me sing the song “I Have No Mother Now,” he went into the back room of the shop and cried. The song touched him deeply, for unbeknownst to me he had just lost his mother. He told me that the only way I could ever play in his establishment again was if I never sang that song in his presence again. (I never did.) I realized then that songs have power, lyrics matter, and although I truly empathized with him, I believe the song did exactly what it was written to do: evoke emotion.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I have evolved as an artist by finally being comfortable enough to call myself a “musician.” I knew that I could sing, but when I learned how to play the guitar and the banjo, it added the element of musicianship that I admired in other people. I have a group of musician friends who play bluegrass music and every Friday night we had a jam session in Rhode Island. It was through my participation in those jams that I found my voice and learned how to play guitar. My first instrument from a very early age was the flute and much of the music that I played was the lead melody, Irish tunes in particular, so my ear naturally gravitates toward the lead vocal part.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: I come from a long line of talented musicians/singers and have grown up learning from them. But one of my (non-related) all-time favorite musicians is the late, great Hazel Dickens. Her ability to tell a story is like no other. Very early in my musical journey I came to love a duo called “The Lonesome Sisters” (Sarah Hawker and Debra Clifford). They originate from Upstate New York and sing two-part harmonies and they play guitar and mandolin. In addition to writing their own music, they cover a lot of old timey tunes. It was through listening to them that I researched other songs to add to my own repertoire and was inspired to learn how to play claw hammer banjo. My friend Carol Campbell and I, in our group Blue Around the Edges, learned a lot of the Lonesome Sister songs and joked that we were becoming their cover band. Well as luck would have it, they came through our town, Foster, Rhode Island, and played at a local venue (The Peeptoad Coffee House) and Carol and I opened for them (being very careful not to sing one of their tunes).
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: I’m originally from Rhode Island and back in 2005, together with my dear friend Carol Campbell, we formed a group called Blue Around the Edges. We were fortunate enough to play throughout New England until Carol’s passing in 2016 due to colon cancer. I found myself without not only my friend, but my musical partner. Reinventing myself as a “solo performer” has been difficult, but luckily, I’ve met some amazing people in North Carolina, and, now, I’m part of a wonderful musical network.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Simply put, it feeds my soul. Playing music and telling a story through song gives me great joy and an overwhelming feeling of peace. ... Good things happen through the power of music. Also, as an ICU nurse, I find solace in playing my guitar and singing a sad song; it can be very cathartic.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: My advice for other artists is that it’s never too late to start working in your craft and to follow your passion. Although I grew up surrounded by music in my house, I didn’t learn how to play the guitar until I was 40 years old!
