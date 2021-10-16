Singer-songwriter Anna Mertson releases “Sessions” EP, enjoys coming home to the Triad

Most people want to connect to art. Whether that’s a painting, a sculpture or a song. They want to feel included in whatever has been created. They want to empathize with it. My goal as an artist is to make people feel what I wrote through both the lyrics and how the guitar interacts with vocals during performances.

I don’t strive to be perfect. Being flawed can be beautiful, especially living in a world where “perfection” is thrown in your face as soon as you unlock your phone. I feel that people want to hear, see, feel something genuine and real as a direct reaction to this new world we live in. To be short, I would describe my art as a raw reflection of my background and who I am.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: When I was 8 or so, my late grandpa began teaching me how to play guitar. We would sit in the den of my grandparents’ home singing tunes such as “In My Robe of White” and “I’m Goin’ Home With Jesus.” Your classic Southern gospel hymns. From there, I taught myself more chords and held tightly to my roots but also began expanding into more country/folk songs.