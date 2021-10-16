Singer-songwriter Anna Mertson releases “Sessions” EP, enjoys coming home to the Triad

Anna Mertson says it’s hard to sometimes pinpoint exactly what she does as a singer-songwriter.
“Most of it is country-folkish stuff, but I like to throw in some blues, some soft rock ... I like to play a lot of older music,” she said.
Mertson, 23, said her style of playing and singing has been influenced by artists such as Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and Fleetwood Mac.
On Sept. 24, she released her EP “Sessions,” which features three songs.
“They are three, original acoustic songs,” Mertson said.
Local singer-songwriter James Vincent Carroll plays lead guitar, and Mertson plays rhythm guitar on all three songs.
Mertson said the first song called “Have a Talk” is upbeat.
“The mood that’s surrounding it is something that you’re going to tap your foot to, listen to and kind of bounce to,” she said.
The second song on the EP is “Ebb & Flow” with a country-folkish vibe and the last song is “Illusions.”
Mertson called “Illusions” a bit of a blues-folk song, but she said some people may disagree.
“The main point of that song is about coming through transgressions and problems that happen in your life, particularly surrounding women who have to go through domestic violence altercations, about women who go through that and then they come out — when they come out — stronger on the other side of it,” she said.
Mertson grew up in Westfield playing music in church. She started performing at open mics and doing gigs while in high school. She continued performing while in college at N.C. State, where she graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education.
More recently, she has played at various venues in the Triad, including Rooster’s: A Noble Grille in Winston-Salem, Village Square Tap House in Clemmons and a lot of wineries in Surry and Yadkin counties. She often plays with local singers James Vincent Carroll and Michael Chaney and guitarist Luc Gravely.
Mertson lives in Germany, where her husband, Samuel George, a second lieutenant in the Army, is stationed. Before moving to Germany, she was the agriculture teacher for all four of Surry County’s middle schools.
For the past several weeks, she has been home performing in the Triad but will travel back to Germany on Oct. 18.
Her short-term plan is to travel back and forth between Germany and the Triad and continue doing music.
“Maybe it’s because I’m from here, but these counties that we live in around Winston-Salem and everything are very special in my opinion,” Mertson said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: My art is quite literally a reflection of my life and my emotions — both good and bad. A lot of the time, I am hesitant to share some of the songs I write because they are extremely personal. While I do write and create songs that are light-hearted and not personal, I’ve found that being vulnerable and authentic as a songwriter — and person — intrigues more listeners.
Most people want to connect to art. Whether that’s a painting, a sculpture or a song. They want to feel included in whatever has been created. They want to empathize with it. My goal as an artist is to make people feel what I wrote through both the lyrics and how the guitar interacts with vocals during performances.
I don’t strive to be perfect. Being flawed can be beautiful, especially living in a world where “perfection” is thrown in your face as soon as you unlock your phone. I feel that people want to hear, see, feel something genuine and real as a direct reaction to this new world we live in. To be short, I would describe my art as a raw reflection of my background and who I am.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: When I was 8 or so, my late grandpa began teaching me how to play guitar. We would sit in the den of my grandparents’ home singing tunes such as “In My Robe of White” and “I’m Goin’ Home With Jesus.” Your classic Southern gospel hymns. From there, I taught myself more chords and held tightly to my roots but also began expanding into more country/folk songs.
For a while, I only did covers. I went to open mics, crashed and burned plenty of times, found myself embarrassed because my young voice wouldn’t hold up to the things I wanted to sing. I cracked and squeaked and was off pitch plenty of times. Lord knows I wasn’t all that good. It took a while for me to strengthen my voice and be comfortable behind a mic and guitar.
As my confidence grew in playing cover songs, I began to write. But I actually hated writing lyrics, and I was scared of expressing myself. I felt like everything I wrote sounded so dumb. I just didn’t have a knack for it like many of my other musician friends. Honestly, I wrote song after song and none of them were good. They didn’t make me want to keep writing. Life continued on, and I started learning lessons that gave me something to write about. It was as if maturity was all I needed to create quality works. Hard times make good songs. I’m a firm believer of that.
Now, I write almost everyday. It’s nothing for me to sit down and write five songs a week. It’s become a challenge for me. I like to push my limits and mind. I still do covers but am now more comfortable with singing my originals. At this point, I know I still have plenty of room to grow as an artist, but I’m thankful for my journey and who I’m becoming through music.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: This is such a loaded question. There are so many artists that have influenced my music ... Stevie Nicks, Bonnie Raitt, Tracy Chapman, Emmylou Harris, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and, of course, the famous Dolly Parton (who I share a birthday with along with Janis Joplin!). Mostly because many of those women paved the way for female musicians such as myself and helped me figure out life as a young girl. I enjoy and find a lot of my own writing style influenced by male musicians, too, such as Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and George Jones.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge as of now is just figuring out where I go from here and what my next steps are ... I know that being a full-time musician is the goal. I know that it takes work and dedication — something I’m not afraid of and actually invite. The biggest obstacle I’ve found at this point in pushing that forward is my recent change of location. I currently travel back and forth for music between North Carolina and Germany because my sweet husband is stationed in Germany for the next 2½ to 3 years as a member of the Army.
Thankfully, technology and the support I have at home has made it possible for me to still continue to be a relevant artist in the Triad and to continue to grow. I do monthly FaceBook Lives just to interact with everyone. I love these people. They’re like family.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Be honest. Be humble. Be kind. Be bonafide. Love on people and laugh with them. Don’t be too serious and don’t worry about what everyone else is doing. Envy will ruin you.
Support others. Clap for them. Encourage them. Be proud of what you do, and be proud of where you come from. And work your hind-end off ‘cause no one else is gonna do it for you.
Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.