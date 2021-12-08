 Skip to main content
Southern Culture on the Skids to perform at The Ramkat this Friday
Southern Culture on the Skids

Southern Culture on The Skids is Rick Miller (from left), Mary Huff and Dave Hartman.

 Southern Culture on the Skids, provided

SCOTS PERFORMANCE: Southern Culture on the Skids will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem. The Dexter Romweber Trio will be the special guest.

Southern Culture on the Skids has been consistently recording and touring around the world since 1983. Band members Rick Miller on guitar and vocals, Mary Huff on bass and vocals and Dave Hartman on drums have been playing together for more than 30 years.

Their musical journey includes all-night N.C. house parties to late night TV talk shows and performing at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan to rocking out for the inmates at N.C. correctional facilities.

In March, SCOTS released its latest record “At Home With Southern Culture on The Skids” on the band’s own Kudzu Records label. The album has 11 tracks recorded and mixed in Rick Miller’s living room with some additional tracks recorded at his studio, The Kudzu Ranch. Tickets are $17-$35 at theramkat.com. Visit scots.com.

