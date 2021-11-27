SQ Bush of Winston-Salem releases EP and his most popular song is featured on BET Jams

With his song “Birthday” recently featured on BET Jams and the release of his new EP “God’s Timing,” hip-hop artist SQ Bush has a lot to celebrate.
Bush grew up in Winston-Salem in the Thurmond Street area. He graduated from North Forsyth High School in 2010 and attended N.C. A&T State University where he majored in integrated internet technology.
He was in summer camp at the age of 12 when he first started to rap.
Bush said he and other summer campers started taking their turns rapping as his cousin Craven Knotts played a nice beat on a table with his fists.
“I went and the response was crazy,” Bush said of his style of rapping that was similar back then to The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
While he was in high school, the late Erik Hunter, a rapper and friend, helped him take the musical form seriously.
“He was really good,” Bush said.
In 2009, when he was just 16, his mother, Joann Bush, died from breast cancer.
“That’s a tough thing at such a pivotal time in your life,” Bush said.
He credits his mother for giving him that “spirit of never giving up.”
“My mother told me, ‘Make sure you graduate from high school. Make sure you go to college, and never give up on yourself in whatever you want to do,’” Bush said. “And she said, ‘Never sell drugs.’”
In 2019, Bush did a re-mix song with musical artist and Winston-Salem native TiaCorine. In addition, musical artist Young Fletcher, who is from Winston-Salem, is featured on “Birthday,” which was released in August 2020.
“Birthday” is doing well on the radio and social media.
On TikTok, there are about 480 videos of people from around the world dancing to “Birthday,” and the song has garnered more than 12,000 views on YouTube.
“When I created that record, I wanted a song everyone could dance to and just feel good,” Bush said. “When it’s your birthday, you want to just vibe-out and have a good time, and that’s exactly what’s happening.”
His new EP “God’s Timing” was released Nov. 11.
He said he used that title for the EP because he knows that God’s timing is always right.
“I feel like it’s the perfect time,” Bush said. “Things are starting to go my way. I’m starting to finally get out there. I feel like everything is happening in his time, not my time.”
“God’s Timing” has six songs, including “Drop,” a party-type song.
“That’s the one I feel like clubs and radio will play,” Bush said.
A serious song on the EP is also titled “God’s Timing.”
“It’s talking about my life right now,” Bush said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I feel like my art represents the average everyday artist who has something to offer in our community. I tell a story that with the right self-motivation, anything can be achieved. People close to me who have passed — my mother, my cousin and others — have shaped me to test myself during rough situations. I feel like I see things the average rapper from North Carolina doesn’t, and it transpires through my music. Not only does my music reach the youth, but it reaches adults.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I believe my songwriting has improved over the years. Learning how to put words together to paint a vivid picture for people to see is a skill that takes time to develop. Also, I have learned how to use my voice as an instrument on my songs as opposed to just flat out rhyming words.
Growing up, I used to listen to a lot of Jay-Z. I studied how Jay-Z used to flow, certain topics he rapped about, etc. As I grew into my teenage years, I began listening to more Lil Wayne, Drake and Kanye West.
When I was 15 years old, I met this guy by the name of Erik Hunter at North Forsyth High School. He had just moved down to North Carolina from Far Rock, N.Y. Erik was an incredible rapper and the first person who inspired me to start rapping. We would freestyle over the phone for hours, create songs at his grandmother’s house. The principal even let us rap during the morning announcements. The first song we released was titled “Willy Wonka Freestyle.” We were 17 years old when we released that song.
During that time, I recorded in basements, closets, kitchens, etc. It wasn’t until 2015 that I recorded in a professional studio called ChopHouze in Greensboro. Recording in a professional studio taught me how important quality is and why having a professional engineer mix and master your record is vital to becoming successful. Hip-hop is a competition. You’re not just competing locally, but you’re competing worldwide.
As I am evolving in the music business, I’m learning not to use as much profanity in my music as I did when I was younger. When creating records like “Birthday” — my most successful song — there is no profanity in that song. My goal was to create a record all ages could enjoy. You can play “Birthday” almost anywhere because of how clean it is. On TikTok, I see people of all ages, colors and sizes celebrating their birthdays using my song.
I want to continue to grow as an artist, touching on more personal topics so fans can learn more about me through my music. I hope to inspire the next generation of artists coming up in the area.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: Growing up, I studied artists’ such as Jay-Z, Kanye West and Drake. I love how they share their real-life experiences in their music. They remain true to who they are, and that’s why they’re still relevant today. I aspire to have longevity in the music business someday.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge is balancing my personal life, work life and music. It can be challenging because family or friends may think I’m ignoring them, but, really, I’m consumed with working.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Art gives me the ability to express myself. I express however I’m feeling through my music, whether I’m happy, angry or upset.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: My advice to other artists is to develop relationships with the DJs in your area. I would like to personally thank DJ Lil Vegas from 102 Jamz and DJ Double A from Choice 92.1 for showing my music love in clubs and radio. Also, I would tell other artists that marketing is a huge part of the business, so reach out to TikTok influencers, use YouTube ads, Instagram ads, etc.
