SQ Bush of Winston-Salem releases EP and his most popular song is featured on BET Jams

“It’s talking about my life right now,” Bush said.

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: I feel like my art represents the average everyday artist who has something to offer in our community. I tell a story that with the right self-motivation, anything can be achieved. People close to me who have passed — my mother, my cousin and others — have shaped me to test myself during rough situations. I feel like I see things the average rapper from North Carolina doesn’t, and it transpires through my music. Not only does my music reach the youth, but it reaches adults.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: I believe my songwriting has improved over the years. Learning how to put words together to paint a vivid picture for people to see is a skill that takes time to develop. Also, I have learned how to use my voice as an instrument on my songs as opposed to just flat out rhyming words.

Growing up, I used to listen to a lot of Jay-Z. I studied how Jay-Z used to flow, certain topics he rapped about, etc. As I grew into my teenage years, I began listening to more Lil Wayne, Drake and Kanye West.