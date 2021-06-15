Tedeschi Trucks Band back on the road, prior to their band's new EP release

Another veteran of Clapton’s road band, Doyle Bramhall II, also joined Tedeschi Trucks for the “Layla” performance. Much of the preparation involved finding creative ways to give each musician a chance to shine.

“When we did ‘I Am Yours,’ for example, we had Doyle and Derek on it, who played with Eric on tour, and they even did that song with him,” Tedeschi said. “So they knew a lot of the guitar parts and stuff they wanted people to do. On that song, I played Eric’s part in standard tuning, up five frets, capoed, and Derek would play in his open tuning and then Doyle would have his open tuning, so there’d be all these different tunings.”

Tedeschi’s husky lead vocals on a number of verses added another fresh element to a batch of classic-rock staples.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band formed in 2010, releasing four studio albums and two live albums — not counting the forthcoming “Layla Revisited.” They will play music from throughout their career at their Winston-Salem show, but their record company has asked them to keep their wealth of new material largely under wraps for now.

Two dozen new songs were written from a prompt by Mike Mattison, who plays acoustic guitar and sings harmony for Tedeschi Trucks.

“Mike, our Harvard grad English major, gave us a really wonderful idea, which was to give us a theme that we could all base our writing off of,” Tedeschi said. “He picked an old 12th century poem. I can’t reveal all the stuff yet, but we all wrote from different perspectives of the poem. So all 24 songs kind of fit into that narrative, and we can portray it as a really cool concept record, as well as showing different sides of the writers in the band.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.