Texas troubadour Robert Earl Keen the first show in the 2022 Summer Music Shindihg at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

Summer Music Shindihg, a concert series in downtown Winston-Salem at The Ramkat, is back for its second year.

Three concerts have been announced to date, but organizers hope to add a fourth.

Robert Earl Keen will take the stage for the first concert on June 4, followed by Los Lobos with special guests David Wax Museum on July 22 and Shovels & Rope with special guest Kyshona on Aug. 10.

Keen is making his return to The Ramkat as part of his final “I’m Comin’ Home” tour. He has announced that as of Sept. 4 he will no longer tour or perform publicly.

New this yearThe series will be a bit different this time.

“The inaugural series was all in one month last year — the month of June,” said Andy Tennille, who owns The Ramkat with Richard Emmett and Bryan Ledbetter. “We’ve decided to spread it out across the summer this year.”

Also, in 2021 the music series was an outside concert, but this year it will be inside The Ramkat.

“We might do an outside show at some point in time in the next couple of months, but the impetus for having the shows outside last year, obviously, was the pandemic and making people feel comfortable,” Tennille said.

The Ramkat has been doing shows inside for quite some time since reopening in April 2021 after a long shutdown because of the pandemic.

Tennille also said that “some of the artists that we are presenting as part of the series specifically requested that the shows were going to be inside.”

This year, Texas Pete Hot Sauce will join Piedmont Federal Savings Bank as a presenting sponsor of Summer Music Shindihg.

When the 2021 concert series was created, the community was in the throes of COVID-19, said David P. Barksdale, chief executive of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.

“We felt just like The Ramkat folks felt,” he said. “Our community needed a break. We needed time to get out and celebrate and hear live music.”

He said Piedmont Federal Savings Bank is excited to be sponsoring the series again and to do it with Texas Pete Hot Sauce.

“Last year was outstanding, and this year promises to be even better,” he said.

The lineupTennille said he and the other owners at The Ramkat are excited to have the series kick off with Keen, a Texas singer-songwriter, on June 4.

Keen was last presented at The Ramkat in spring 2019.

“We’ve all been big fans of his for a long time,” Tennille said. “He has a long and illustrious career as a songwriter and live performer.”

When The Ramkat owners heard he was retiring from the road, they reached out to his management/agent and got the show.

“The second show that we’ve announced is July 22,” Tennille said. “It is with Los Lobos, the famous Los Angeles-based band. They’ve been in business a long time. Most recently this year, they won a Grammy Award for their most recent record — “Native Sons.”

He added that “Native Sons” is a fantastic album, featuring the band Los Lobos covering songs written by artists from Los Angeles, including “a really great cover of a Beach Boys’ song on there.”

“Personally speaking, Los Lobos is one of my favorite bands,” Tennille said. “I think they are an incredible group of musicians. People often kind of lump them in or categorize them as a Chicano or Latin band, but they are one of the greatest American rock bands ever, in my opinion.”

The Aug. 10 Shovels & Rope show will feature the husband and wife duo Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent from Charleston, S.C. The group’s music is a blend of traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock.

Although Shovels & Rope has performed in Winston-Salem previously, this will be the group’s first time at The Ramkat.

“We’re real excited to be able to present them,” Tennille said. “They put out a really great record last year.

That new album is “Manticore.”

“It’s not heavy metal, but in our guts, it feels a bit like Heavy Metal,” Trent of Shovels & Rope has been reported saying.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

