The Harris Brothers and The Burnett Sisters Band to perform on the Willingham Theater stage in Yadkinville

EVENING OF MUSIC: The Yadkin Arts Council and the Blue Ridge Music Center have teamed up to bring The Harris Brothers and The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray to the Willingham Theater stage in Yadkinville at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. The Harris Brothers, Reggie and Ryan Harris, are a real brother duo born and raised in western North Carolina. Their repertoire consists of a number of genres, including roots music, rock & roll, jazz, blues, mountain music, vintage country and bluegrass. “For the Burnett Sisters Band, it’s all about family. Growing up playing music together in Boone, the sisters’ sound is focused around the type of breathtaking vocal harmonies that can only come from the unique bond shared by siblings, expertly complemented by tight instrumental arrangements and a bona fide love of the traditional songs they play,” the Yadkin Arts Council and Blue Ridge Music Center said. Tickets are $25 at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Willingham Theater is at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.