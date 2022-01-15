The search is on for the Winston-Salem Symphony’s new music director

With the committee’s work being guided by the symphony’s recent strategic plan, “Selection of the Winston-Salem Symphony’s artistic leader is paramount to our future success. Our next music director will be in a position to not only join and lead our world-class orchestra but also significantly influences music education and innovation across our region,” Vale said in a press release.

The symphony said musician committee members will guide an assessment of prospective candidates’ artistic experience, leadership qualities and their ability to inspire from the podium.

“There are really two big parts of this position,” Vale said in an interview. “The first, of course, and the most important part, would be the work that one of these music directors does when they’re on the podium with our musicians. But of equal importance is the work that they do when they are not on the podium in terms of their engagement in the community, their support for education, the planning leadership that they provide in their role as music director. We will be looking for all of that.”

Since Redmond’s resignation, symphony officials have been concentrating on guest conductors.