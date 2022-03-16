The Ten Tenors will perform March 19 at the Tanger Center in Greensboro

The Ten Tenors toured the show through 2019 and were off tour for nearly two years.

In June, the group got back together for the tour and took about a week to rehearse.

“I was so nervous,” he says. “I do the choreography for the group. We came back with a lot of confidence.”

The current line up is: Cameron Barclay, Daniel Belle, Michael Edwards, Nigel Huckle, Adrian Li Donni, Sebastian Maclaine, Jarad Newell, Boyd Owen, Riley Sutton and Grady Swithenbank.

Barclay says it was strange to sit at home and not tour through most of 2020.

Though in Australia, the coronavirus was kept under control, and he performed there.

“We still managed to get 40 shows done through Australia,” he says. “It’s our 25th anniversary shows. But there is nothing like going to America. It’s such a wildly cool experience.”

Barclay and the group were on tour in the United States in February 2020 and in Brazil in March 2020, before the world shut down.

“Everybody began to scramble to get home,” he says. “It felt like half of the boys had to get home via the moon. We all came home and waited it out. New Zealand was in a unique situation because of the isolation. Luckily, I still got to sing.”