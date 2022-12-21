 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Winston-Salem Journal is partnering with O2 Fitness who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

The Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas comes to Winston-Salem

  • 0
Vienna Light Orchestra

Vienna Light Orchestra will perform at Reynolds Auditorium on Dec. 23. 

 PROVIDED

CANDLE MAGIC: Surrounded by more than 2,000 flickering candles and the melodic sounds they sparkle to, the Vienna Light Orchestra will present its Christmas concerts at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in Reynolds Auditorium at 301 Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Vienna Light Orchestra brings some of the world's most acclaimed musicians together from countries like Czechia, Belarus, Ukraine, China, the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom. The concerts are dynamically expressed through a sea of flameless candles and other effects. From traditional Christmas carols to uplifting anthems, Vienna Light Orchestra offers a wealth of seasonal music, including new arrangements of the classic “Adeste Fideles” and the classic Austrian carol “Silent Night.” Tickets range from $45 to $125 for ages 6 and older at viennalightorchestra.com. Doors open one hour before each show.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett

Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett

HOLIDAY CONCERT: Vocalist Martha Bassett will be performing her favorite holiday jazz tunes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Piedmont Music Center, 212…

The 25 best albums of 2022

The 25 best albums of 2022

The list covers genres from hip-hop and pop to rock and country. There's even an instrumental electro-jazz album.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

Longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com. The Los Angeles coroner said Boss' cause of death was suicide. tWitch started his tenure at the Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. He began his career in the entertainment business in 2008, placing as a runner-up on “So You  Think You Can Dance.” He is survived by his wife and three children.

Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63

Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63

Terry Hall, lead singer of ska band The Specials, has died at the age of 63. The band announced late Monday that Hall had died after a brief illness. The Specials formed in the English Midlands city of Coventry in the late 1970s. With its mix of Black and white members and Jamaica-influenced style of sharp suits and porkpie hats, the band became leaders of the anti-racist 2 Tone ska revival movement. The Specials captured the uneasy mood of the times in songs including “A Message to You, Rudy,” “Rat Race,” “Too Much Too Young" and “Ghost Town.” Hall went on to form Fun Boy Three and The Colourfield, and co-wrote the Go-Go's hit “Our Lips Are Sealed.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Lily Allen responds to criticism of 'nepo babies'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert