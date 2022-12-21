The Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas comes to Winston-Salem

CANDLE MAGIC: Surrounded by more than 2,000 flickering candles and the melodic sounds they sparkle to, the Vienna Light Orchestra will present its Christmas concerts at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in Reynolds Auditorium at 301 Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Vienna Light Orchestra brings some of the world's most acclaimed musicians together from countries like Czechia, Belarus, Ukraine, China, the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom. The concerts are dynamically expressed through a sea of flameless candles and other effects. From traditional Christmas carols to uplifting anthems, Vienna Light Orchestra offers a wealth of seasonal music, including new arrangements of the classic “Adeste Fideles” and the classic Austrian carol “Silent Night.” Tickets range from $45 to $125 for ages 6 and older at viennalightorchestra.com. Doors open one hour before each show.