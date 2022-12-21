CANDLE MAGIC: Surrounded by more than 2,000 flickering candles and the melodic sounds they sparkle to, the Vienna Light Orchestra will present its Christmas concerts at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in Reynolds Auditorium at 301 Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Vienna Light Orchestra brings some of the world's most acclaimed musicians together from countries like Czechia, Belarus, Ukraine, China, the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom. The concerts are dynamically expressed through a sea of flameless candles and other effects. From traditional Christmas carols to uplifting anthems, Vienna Light Orchestra offers a wealth of seasonal music, including new arrangements of the classic “Adeste Fideles” and the classic Austrian carol “Silent Night.” Tickets range from $45 to $125 for ages 6 and older at viennalightorchestra.com. Doors open one hour before each show.
Just In
The Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas comes to Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Mason Via’s Christmas Jam” at The Brewer's Kettle in Kernersville to focus on bluegrass Christmas music
"This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words."
HOLIDAY CONCERT: Vocalist Martha Bassett will be performing her favorite holiday jazz tunes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Piedmont Music Center, 212…
The list covers genres from hip-hop and pop to rock and country. There's even an instrumental electro-jazz album.
Longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com. The Los Angeles coroner said Boss' cause of death was suicide. tWitch started his tenure at the Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. He began his career in the entertainment business in 2008, placing as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance.” He is survived by his wife and three children.
Sleigh bells ring, start listening. Here's your 2022 holiday music playlist.
Music Carolina presents 2022 Winterfest concerts
Terry Hall, lead singer of ska band The Specials, has died at the age of 63. The band announced late Monday that Hall had died after a brief illness. The Specials formed in the English Midlands city of Coventry in the late 1970s. With its mix of Black and white members and Jamaica-influenced style of sharp suits and porkpie hats, the band became leaders of the anti-racist 2 Tone ska revival movement. The Specials captured the uneasy mood of the times in songs including “A Message to You, Rudy,” “Rat Race,” “Too Much Too Young" and “Ghost Town.” Hall went on to form Fun Boy Three and The Colourfield, and co-wrote the Go-Go's hit “Our Lips Are Sealed.”
Music gift guide: A roundup of new box sets, double albums and more for the music lovers in your life
Record labels have been busy this year digging through the vaults to assemble dozens of box sets and deluxe reissues. They make great Christmas gifts for family, friends — or yourself. Here are my top picks for 2022.
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society to hold annual holiday event prior to Tab Benoit & Dirty Dozen Brass Band at The Ramkat
Tab Benoit & Dirty Dozen Brass Band play at The Ramkat after pre-show toy drive and fundraiser by Piedmont Blues Preservation Society