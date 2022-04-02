The Winston-Salem Symphony to present “The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains” pops concert and “Superhero Sountrack!” family concert

￼ n celebration of film music, Winston-Salem Symphony will present two concerts featuring superhero soundtracks for all ages.

A Music That Pops concert entitled “The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 9, followed by an Ignite Family Series concert called “Superhero Soundtrack!” at 3 p.m. April 10.

Both concerts will be at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium in Winston-Salem.

Stuart Chafetz, known for creating fun and innovative performances, will be the guest conductor.

“It’s basically a salute to all those wonderful themes from all the great superhero movies from television all the way back to radio,” Chafetz said of the concerts. “It’s a wide variety of music that grandma and grandpa can love and their grandkids can love. Everyone can relate to some of this on the program.”

“The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains,” will feature heroic film music by John Williams, Danny Elfman, Hans Zimmer, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Michael Giacchino and more. Attendees will have the chance to experience classics and recent favorites as the orchestra swings into action with music from films such as “The Avengers,” “Captain America,” “Spider-Man,” “X-Men,” “Batman,” “Superman,” “Wonder Woman” and “The Incredibles.”

Classic pieces go back to “The Lone Ranger” radio show with the “William Tell Overture,” as well as Korngold’s music from the movie “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” starring Errol Flynn.

On April 10, the fun will continue in a shorter performance for young concert-goers ages 4 and older. Attendees are encouraged to dust off their capes and come dressed as their favorite superheroes (or villains) for this Ignite Family Series concert.

Both concerts will open with “Summon the Heroes” by composer John Williams, who has written themes for the Olympics and composed some of the most popular film scores, including for the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” series.

“It’s going to feature the principal trumpet,” Chafetz said. “There’s a beautiful solo, and it’s very heroic.”

Chafetz hopes everyone, including adults, will wear superhero costumes for both concerts.

“We can have a good time,” he said.

A salute

As a conductor, Chafetz loves to get audiences involved with orchestra performances.

“I like to make sure people can sing along or even dance, as long as they don’t bother their partner or the people sitting next to them,” he said. “I like to encourage people to clap along.”

“Another thing about this is that it really features the Winston-Salem Symphony,” he added. “There’s not necessarily a soloist, per say, except the orchestra is really the featured soloist. The music is about superheroes, but it’s also about the idea of getting the Winston-Salem Symphony in the spotlight.

The concerts, he said, are also dedicated to all the superheroes right in our own backyard, such as first responders, frontline workers, police officers, firefighters, doctors and nurses, who have done miraculous work the last couple of years.

“They are the true superheroes,” Chafetz said.

Rallying the community

Chafetz is the principal pops conductor of Columbus Symphony in Columbus, Ohio, and the principal pops conductor of Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra in western New York State and Marin Symphony in Marin County, Calif.

Although this will be his first time as a guest conductor for Winston-Salem Symphony, he is no stranger to the Triad. He lived in the Triad for a year and was a timpanist for Greensboro Symphony Orchestra in 1988.

Chafetz is increasingly in demand with orchestras around the world. This season, he will be on podiums in Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Naples, Philly Pops, Cincinnati Pops and Pittsburgh. He leads multiple programs annually with the Phoenix Symphony.

Previously, he was resident conductor of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and associate conductor of Louisville Orchestra.

As principal timpanist of Honolulu Symphony for 20 years, Chafetz would also conduct the annual Nutcracker performances with Ballet Hawaii and principals from American Ballet Theatre.

He has been a conductor since 1993 and decided to focus on pops concerts in 2007.

Chafetz said he got interested in conducting, especially pops concerts, because he wanted to bring in audiences that typically didn’t know about classical concerts or the good work of their local orchestras.

“I felt like a way to do that would be to reach the entire community and people who normally wouldn’t come to the symphony orchestra,” he said.

Chafetz jokes that he went from two sticks down to one.

“I decided to have a mission to make it civic pride with your symphony orchestra by having the entire community rally around it,” he said.

He added, “Because it’s a competitive world with basically everything on your phone, you can do anything you want. You can listen. You can talk. It tells you your heart rate. What I’m trying to do is bring the entire family — grandparents, parents and kids — to a concert, where everybody can enjoy it and experience a live symphony orchestra.”

In this day and age, Chafetz said, superheroes and films — live to orchestra — are popular.

“In other words, you could watch ‘Star Wars’ with the Winston-Salem Symphony accompanying the film,” he said. “It’s such an amazing experience. Very often, you’ll find people who have never gone to the symphony come to the pops concerts like that because that’s what draws them to the interest for the show, and they later find out, ‘Wow, listen to that symphony orchestra. I had no idea the orchestra had such a big role in the movie.’”

Chafetz is encouraging everyone to check out Winston-Salem Symphony’s April 9 and 10 concerts.

“If you haven’t been to the Winston-Salem Symphony before, this is the one that you’ll want to go to because it has so many great themes that we all know and love, and it’s a chance to bring the entire family,” Chafetz said.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

