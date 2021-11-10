The Yadkin Arts Council presents “Scythian” in the Willingham Theater

REINVENTED FOLK ROCK: Scythian, a Celtic, traditional eastern European and Appalachian rock band, will perform at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in Willingham Theater inside Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Scythian, pronounced sith-ee-yin, is a four-member band named after Ukrainian nomads. The group is made up of Alexander Fedoryka (vocals, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica); Danylo Fedoryka (vocals, guitar, accordion); Ethan Dean (vocals, upright and electric bass, percussion, guitar); and Johnny Rees (vocals, drums, percussion). “With thunderous energy, technical prowess, and storytelling songwriting, they beckon crowds into a barn-dance, rock concert experience,” the Yadkin Arts Council stated. During 2020, Scythian had more than 1,000 hours of live streams, released two new albums (“Roots & Stones” and “Quaranstream: The Album”) and had four new music videos. Tickets are $30 for the 3 p.m. matinee and $35 for 7:30 p.m. show at 336-679-2941 or yadkinarts.org.