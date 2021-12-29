Tony Dagnall realizes his dream by releasing a vinyl album exactly the way he wants it

Dagnall created a handmade My Attention Span CD called “Consume” years ago that he gave away to friends, but it was nothing like the new one. His love for records is all over it, starting with the cover — a selfie of Dagnall peering through two giant stacks of LPs. An elaborate gatefold houses liner notes, lyric sheets and plentiful photos.

The death of his mother in 2016 made such an elaborate album possible. His inheritance gave Dagnall the means to spend thousands of dollars on his dream project. Before doing so, he called his sister to ask for her blessing.

“It was really important for him, I think, since his mum wasn’t there, to have her say, ‘Yeah, that would be a great thing to do,’” Sullivan said. “I think he was afraid he was being frivolous. But when it comes to your dreams and trying to make them happen, when you finally have the means to do so, it’s important not to let that pass by.”

Once he had the resources, Dagnall enlisted VSS leader Doug Davis to help him rework the songs with professional musicians at Flytrap Music Productions, Davis’s studio.