Triad native Emily Scott Robinson shows storytelling, songwriting skills on new album

Now a Colorado resident, Robinson, 34, spoke from the Greensboro home of her parents, Betsi and John Robinson. It will be her home base for concert tour stops over the next few weeks.

On Saturday, Robinson will play 6 and 9 p.m. album release shows in The Crown at the Carolina Theatre.

The theater’s third-floor space, The Crown recently reopened after a renovation.

Guests will notice that the production booth has been raised off the floor, and the concessions stand/bar has been redesigned and upgraded, said Brian Gray, theater executive director.

There are new restrooms for guests. On the fourth floor, the projection booth level has been converted into dressing rooms and a green room for performers.

The Crown capacity remains at 200 for standing events, up to 150 for seated events and 90 for movies. “But it is much more spacious and inviting,” Gray said.

For her shows, Robinson’s harmony singers will be the duo Violet Bell from Chapel Hill, featuring Lizzy Bell and Omar Ruiz-Lopez, and local singer Abigail Dowd. Both Dowd and Ross sang on “American Siren.”

Robinson signed a release deal with Oh Boy Records, the label started by the late singer-songwriter John Prine.