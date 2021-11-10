Triad native Emily Scott Robinson shows storytelling, songwriting skills on new album

GREENSBORO — Emily Scott Robinson’s songs resonate with listeners nationally, not only for her soprano voice and guitar talent, but for their messages.
It occurred with “The Dress,” her 2019 song about being date-raped at age 22 after being drugged, and 2020’s standalone single “The Time for Flowers,” encouraging hope and resilience during the coronavirus pandemic.
That continues to happen with Robinson’s third album, “American Siren,” released on Oct. 29.
Listeners have connected with its songs such as “Let ‘Em Burn,” “Hometown Hero” and “Things You Learn the Hard Way.”
Acclaim has come from media such as NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Nashville Scene, Americana Highways and No Depression, the journal of roots music.
The 10-song album “mixes folk and country with gorgeous, clear-eyed examinations of faith, hope and regret ... stunning,” NPR Music said.
On the day it was released, it hit No. 3 on the iTunes singer-songwriter charts. It was featured on Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify playlists.
Robinson said she feels “privileged” by the response.
“I do think I made a beautiful record that’s easy to listen to,” she said. “But never want anything to get in the way of the storytelling or the lyrics. Those should be central to the making of the record and central to the listening experience.”
Now a Colorado resident, Robinson, 34, spoke from the Greensboro home of her parents, Betsi and John Robinson. It will be her home base for concert tour stops over the next few weeks.
On Saturday, Robinson will play 6 and 9 p.m. album release shows in The Crown at the Carolina Theatre.
The theater’s third-floor space, The Crown recently reopened after a renovation.
Guests will notice that the production booth has been raised off the floor, and the concessions stand/bar has been redesigned and upgraded, said Brian Gray, theater executive director.
There are new restrooms for guests. On the fourth floor, the projection booth level has been converted into dressing rooms and a green room for performers.
The Crown capacity remains at 200 for standing events, up to 150 for seated events and 90 for movies. “But it is much more spacious and inviting,” Gray said.
For her shows, Robinson’s harmony singers will be the duo Violet Bell from Chapel Hill, featuring Lizzy Bell and Omar Ruiz-Lopez, and local singer Abigail Dowd. Both Dowd and Ross sang on “American Siren.”
Robinson signed a release deal with Oh Boy Records, the label started by the late singer-songwriter John Prine.
Although she never got to meet Prine, “I’m so happy because he was really a hero of mine,” she said. “I am honored to be on the label and be part of that legacy.”
She recorded the album in April at well-known Echo Mountain Recording Studio, a converted old church in Asheville.
Robinson sang lead vocals. The album features several N.C. musicians, including Greensboro native Graham Sharpe and Mike Guggino of Steep Canyon Rangers.
Robinson calls the album “a collection of the siren songs we hear throughout our lives — the voices that call to us irresistibly and the songs we sing back into that void.”
“We cry out for desire and love, nostalgia and memory, fame and a dream, friendship in loneliness, death, rebirth and transformation,” she wrote in the liner notes.
The album’s songs blend imagined characters with meaningful people she has encountered on her journey.
Listeners find “Let ‘Em Burn” a powerful and truthful song, Robinson said.
“It explores the roles we take on in our lives,” she said. “The idea of the family structure and our notions of being good and sort of fitting into the structure that we create for ourselves, as well as religious ideas that we have about loyalty.”
Its lyrics include:
“If you don’t recognize me when I come back around
It’s ‘cause all the things I thought I’d be
I let ‘em all burn to the ground.”
“Hometown Hero” pays tribute to her cousin, a veteran lost to suicide.
“Your son is full of questions about how Daddy got to heaven
We’re never thought you’d go this way, you were only twenty-seven.”
“That song is just telling a story that is hard for people to tell, but needs to be told,” Robinson said. “It’s a thing that touches many of us, and it touches many people who are veterans and people who love veterans and have family members who are veterans.”
“Things You Learn the Hard Way” offers advice such as:
“Be careful with the bottle
When you have your first drink
The pull it’ll have on you is
Stronger than you think.”
In recent years, she and her husband, Rouslan Haracherev, traveled the country in a recreational vehicle that took them to Robinson’s gigs.
The pandemic took them back to Telluride, Colo., where they lived before she began touring.
She wrote most of the songs on “American Siren” in Telluride.