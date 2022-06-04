Up-and-coming singer from Winston-Salem is no longer afraid to take risks or make mistakes

Kaniyah Dene Edmond, aka Niyah Dene, started singing when she was 7 years old in her hometown of Winston-Salem and never stopped.

“I grew up singing for everybody and everything,” Edmond said. “I’ve been pretty versatile with singing everywhere.”

Now, at age 21, this singer and songwriter is ready to release her “Decisions” EP on June 18. She has been working on it since last year.

“Decisions” features four songs, and Edmond said they are about “becoming Niyah Dene.”

“It’s expressing the struggle, the good, the bad and just the overall feeling well about being a woman in those four songs. It shows how we go through depression, how we pick ourselves back up, how we fall in love and how we remember who we were before all of those things happened,” Edmond said. “It’s like, ‘We’re bosses, now.’ It’s definitely women empowerment all the way.”

The songs are “Decisions,” “All of Me,” “Pretty Girl Anthem” and “Cure for Everything.”

“I posted some snippets of it, and people really love that one,” Edmond said of “Cure for Everything,” which is about falling in love.

She said “Pretty Girl” describes how women are the backbones of the nation and “how we work early mornings and late nights and carry a lot on our shoulders. It’s like an anthem for women.”

As an independent artist, she presently focuses on R&B and pop music but plans to branch out into other genres, including afrobeats and salsa.

“I want to be very versatile,” she said.

Edmond has written remixes and covers that have received many views on YouTube and Facebook. They include a song she wrote about a friend who died several years ago that received 17,800 views March 17, 2017, on Facebook. Some of her other videos have averaged between 1,900 and 3,900 views when they were released.

She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business with a minor in marketing at N.C. A&T. She is also working on expanding her business, K. Blinkz & Accessories, which offers products such as essential oils and purses, to include Niyah Dene merchandise.

Edmond has a manager, Anthony Cottrell of Winston-Salem, and is hoping to sign with a record company.

“I really want to go worldwide,” she said of her music. “I don’t want it to just be local. I want everybody to hear it and feel it and be touched by it in some way.”

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: Music has always been therapeutic for me. Growing up, I was raised in the church on both sides of my family, and I always loved to sing in the youth choir on Sundays. Since the age of 7, I have been singing for everybody, everywhere. I have written a lot of remixes that went viral, sung some covers, sung at baseball/basketball games, funerals, weddings, many talent shows and have entered competition shows such as a Disney commercial.

Given that I grew up in a family that loves soulful sounds, and different genres of music, I soon started to embrace it all and used my voice as an instrument as well. When I sing, I even get goosebumps! I’m like, “Girl did you just go off like that?”

I try to write about a lot of things that people can relate to. Men and women. My EP “Decisions” is about overcoming all the obstacles in life and growing/healing from it, and then bossing up. It’s R&B mixed with pop sounds, and acoustic tunes. I write a lot of love songs, and about heartbreak, and just women empowerment overall.

Soon I will be diving into more upbeat tunes that everybody can vibe to on a regular day, not just when they are feeling a certain way. I hope that I can touch the heart and souls of everyone that listens to my music, and they love it even more than I ever will. Music soothes the soul, and I’m so thankful to be blessed with a God-given talent.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: Each time I go into the studio, I learn and gain more awareness about myself. When I was younger, everything had to be perfect. Every ad-lib, every verse, all the pitches had to coordinate on the first try or I would get frustrated. I was afraid to make mistakes because I did not want to feel embarrassed.

I am such a perfectionist, but I have learned how to be okay with making mistakes. Whether its recording, performing or just in life period, errors/ failures are the best thing I could ever do. I won’t learn anything without making mistakes.

When I listen to songs now, I listen to all of the backing vocals and harmonies more closely. It gives me more ideas and takes me out of my comfort zone when I make/write new music. Now that I am 21, I have been more patient with myself. Going into the studio now, I have a clear mind and heart, and I tune into my own world. No matter if I didn’t hit a good note on the first try, or I’m not in the right pitch, I keep trying until I get it right. It’s just me, the headphones and the mic against the world.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: Growing up, I have always admired Beyonce. Her work ethic, her drive, her voice, her performances. She is a legend. Singers Fantasia, Keyshia Cole, Brandy, Monica, Mary J. Blige are a few of my favorites as well. They are all different in their own way, but their music speaks to me in so many ways.

When I sing, I get so much support from my peers, friends, family and people all around the world. I can honestly say, when I don’t feel confident or motivated, they give me that extra push.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: My biggest challenge with singing is staying consistent, disciplined and marketing myself better.

Staying consistent and disciplined is important because as a singer, it is mandatory to change certain habits. We need to work out and build our wind up within the vocals. It is important for me to eat healthy, drink plenty of room temperature water and stay on top of things to better my voice and range.

As far as marketing, I am a student at N.C. A&T, majoring in business with a minor in marketing. I have learned so many ways to branch myself off and get others to see and hear my music. There are so many apps that everyone uses such as TikTok, Trillers, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube. I don’t market my videos as much, so I plan to work on that more.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: It gives me power and peace. My music shows that it’s okay to be heartbroken, to feel sad, happy, overwhelmed — whatever the case may be — and that nobody is alone. We all face a lot of things in life. When I write, I write from the heart. When I sing, I sing from the heart.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: No matter what, keep pushing. Keep praying, and never be afraid to take risks or make mistakes. Always believe in yourself and be very confident in your craft. Keep working, stay consistent and keep God first.

Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.