Upcoming concerts

Beth McKee

Beth McKee will perform at 8 p.m. July 9 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem, for the “Monday After Sunday” EP release party.

Special guests will be DaShawn Hickman and Jeffrey Dean Foster.

McKee is an artist and activist. Her new EP is a six-song journey through all of her roots and exploring the joy and anguish of the American South.

Tickets are $7.50 at theramkat.com.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Folk concert

Cashavelly Morrison Trio, The Pinkerton Raid Duo and Jessie Dunks will perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.

Singer-songwriter Morrison plays folk and Americana music. The Pinkerton Raid Duo plays indie, Americana and pop. Dunks plays folk-infused acoustic pop.

Tickets are $7.50 at theramkat.com.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Vince Gill

Country star Vince Gill will perform in concert with Wendy Moten at 7:30 p.m. July 7 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

This is the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019. Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, says he is looking forward to stepping center-stage again.

Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years, scored her own pop hit in 1994 with “Come in Out of the Rain,” and has toured with other big-name music stars.

Tickets start at $35 at ticketmaster.com.