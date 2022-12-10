Vocalists Diana Tuffin and Martha Bassett to perform in Music Carolina Winterfest 2022 concerts

Music Carolina Winterfest 2022 will present two concerts this month amid the holiday season.

The popular “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will return on Dec. 16, followed by “Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett” on Dec. 23. Both concerts will be at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St. in Winston-Salem.

“Come on out and enjoy some swinging holiday music,” said Joe Mount, co-artistic director of Music Carolina.

He expects the concerts to sell out soon.

“I feel like this year, people are starting to get more relaxed about attending events after the pandemic,” Mount said. “This is the first December in a while that things have been much more open. People are getting out to see things.”

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The first Winterfest concert will feature music from the beloved “A Charlie Brown Christmas” TV special. It will be performed by the Music Carolina Jazz Trio, featuring Federico Pivetta on piano, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums.

“We did it for several years in a row, and then, like a lot of things, COVID put a halt to a lot of our regular concerts,” Mount said.

“Now, we’re back. It’s a wonderful concert. Many people know the music from the ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ TV special. If they don’t know it all, they at least know a few tunes. It’s iconic. It’s really cool to hear it live.”

Selections include “O Tannenbaum,” “Skating” and “Linus and Lucy.” Vocalist Diana Tuffin will join the trio for holiday favorites such as “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep You Warm,” “The Christmas Song,” “O Little Town Of Bethlehem” and “Go Tell It On The Mountain.”

Tuffin, who lives in Winston-Salem, is a jazz, gospel, blues and voice-over artist. She has been the primary featured vocalist with The Camel City Jazz Orchestra for six years. She is also a regular guest vocalist at Siren Jazz Series on Monday nights at Footnote in Winston-Salem, the O.Henry Hotel Jazz Series and worship centers across North Carolina. She has also performed at the annual John Coltrane Festival in High Point, according to her biography on her website.

“She will sing sort of jazzy versions of a lot of Christmas carols and Christmas tunes,” Mount said.

One of Mount’s favorite songs from the program is “Skating.”

“It depicts a scene where they (children) are ice skating in the TV special,” he said. “It really captures that feeling.”

Mount added that “Christmas Time is Here,” which will also be on the program, is one of the songs from the TV special that is done the most by other artists.

“That’s one of the best-known tunes from the ‘Charlie Brown’ music,” he said.

‘Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett’

Vocalist Martha Bassett will perform some of her holiday favorites and will be joined by a jazz quartet, including Federico Pivetta on piano, Ken Wilmot on trumpet, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums. Selections include “Let it Snow,” “Blue Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Santa Baby,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

“They are doing some great, jazzy Christmas tunes,” Mount said.

Bassett is also a local singer. She is the host of “The Martha Bassett Show,” a monthly musical variety show at the Reeves Theater in Elkin. The show features national, regional and local musicians and also showcases her music and band.

“Martha is always a favorite,” Mount said. “She’s got a lot of folks that come out to hear her concerts.”

Bassett has been performing in Winterfest for more than 10 years.

“It’s always fun,” Bassett said. “We do all the standard Christmas songs. Everybody loves it and sings along every year. It’s always just a good time. It makes Christmas to hear those jazzy Christmas tunes.”

She enjoys singing “The Christmas Waltz.”

“It’s a little lesser known, and it’s really fun to sing,” Bassett said.

Another of her favorite songs that will be in the program is “What Are You Doing on New Year’s Eve?”

“It’s one of those old jazz standards,” she said. “It’s just a lot of fun.”