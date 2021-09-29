Watkins Family Hour will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

“We ended up with songs we’re really proud of, but it also served as a way for each of us to touch base and get to know each other in an updated way,” Sean said. “We play with each other all the time, and we live close. But when you write a song, it requires a level of intimacy. You have to open up to the person you’re writing with in a new way and divulge your thoughts on current subjects — philosophical and religious things. We were obviously raised the same way, and it’s checking in: ‘What do you think about this thing we used to think? Do you still believe this?’”