Watkins Family Hour will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

Sean Watkins got to know his sister a lot better by writing songs with her. He also learned a lot about his niece’s sleep schedule.
“We would get together between the hours of noon and 2 every day, because that’s when her toddler was sleeping,” Sean said from a tour stop outside Philadelphia. “So I would come over right at noon. Sometimes she would sleep longer, and we would go till 3.”
Sean and his sister, Sara, have been making music together since they themselves were children. The Southern California siblings started Nickel Creek with Chris Thile in 1989, before any of them were teenagers. In 2002, Sean and Sara began playing together in Watkins Family Hour, which will perform Oct. 1 at The Ramkat. Singer-songwriter Courtney Hartman, who wrote one of the songs on the latest Watkins Family Hour album, will open the show.
The Watkins have both made solo records and recorded with other groups besides Nickel Creek, most notably Sara’s work with Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan in the supergroup I’m With Her. Sean plays guitar and Sara plays fiddle. Both sing.
Their writing sessions taught Sean an important lesson about creative work.
“You learn that when you have a small amount of free time you can get a lot done — and sometimes more than when you have the whole day free,” he said. “If you only have the two-hour period, you really have to knuckle down, and that’s what we did.”
The self-titled debut album by Watkins Family Hour, released in 2015, was a collection of covers by everyone from Roger Miller to punk rocker-turned-country singer Lee Ving. The siblings wrote seven original songs on “Brother Sister,” the second Watkins Family Hour album.
“We ended up with songs we’re really proud of, but it also served as a way for each of us to touch base and get to know each other in an updated way,” Sean said. “We play with each other all the time, and we live close. But when you write a song, it requires a level of intimacy. You have to open up to the person you’re writing with in a new way and divulge your thoughts on current subjects — philosophical and religious things. We were obviously raised the same way, and it’s checking in: ‘What do you think about this thing we used to think? Do you still believe this?’”
Maeri Ferguson reviewed “Brother Sister” for No Depression: “The rousing ‘Just Another Reason’ and the sweet and slow ‘Lafayette,’ both standouts, tenderly speak to the uncertainty that California wildfires bring, and the push and pull of Hollywood. ‘The Cure’ finds them meeting themselves where they’re at, accepting the present for what it is, even if it’s a mess.’”
Ferguson also noted the Watkins’ “honeyed voices.” “Strategically placing harmonies in all the right places and trading off lead vocal duties, they give us a balanced helping of each distinct voice, plus the heavenly blend of Sara’s signature fiddle and Sean’s guitar.”
In a review for Paste, Ellen Johnson contrasted Watkins Family Hour with Sara and Sean’s more famous group: “Where Nickel Creek specialized in soaring, occasionally melodramatic and always squeaky-clean roots music written and performed by a trio, the Watkins kids serve up raw, familial folk that doesn’t require any added glamour (or superfluous emotion) to make it attractive. ‘Brother Sister’ is a down-home record, the kind only people who are related to each other could make. It’s the sound of two people reminiscing about childhood while trying to survive adulthood.”
Producer Mike Viola helped the Watkins shape those reminiscences into memorable songs. The acclaimed pop-rock songwriter has also done production work for Jenny Lewis, Ryan Adams, Mandy Moore and Jimbo Mathus. Sean first met him around 2008.
“We really wanted his melodic sensibility in putting these songs together,” Sean said.
Long before they went into the studio to record “Brother Sister,” they spent a lot of time previewing songs for Viola and tweaking them based on his suggestions.
“He adds so much in terms of melody,” Sean said. “We would play a song for him and he would say, ‘That’s really great. That second line in the third verse — that needs to be the chorus.’”
For example, Viola singled out a particular line from “The Cure,” which ended up being the lead track on the album: “I avoided the cure, but it found me anyway.” “That’s the best line in the song,” Viola told the Watkins. “It should be the chorus. You should sing it way more.”
“We never would have thought of that,” Sean said.
Originals dominate “Brother Sister,” but the album also includes three memorable covers: “Neighborhood Name,” written by Hartman with Taylor Ashton; “Accidentally Like a Martyr” by the late, great Warren Zevon; and “Keep It Clean,” a blues stomper from 1930 by Charley Jordan. The latter features several guest vocalists, including Dewey Cox himself: actor John C. Reilly, star of “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.”
Besides making “Brother Sister,” Sean and Sara have stayed busy during the pandemic with a bi-monthly livestream series on Patreon featuring guest artists such as Jackson Browne and Shovels and Rope. They have started talking about recording a third Watkins Family Hour album.
The Watkins siblings have have also been working with Thile on new songs for the first new Nickel Creek studio album since 2014. The trio has reunited occasionally, including appearances on Thile’s nationally syndicated radio show, “Live from Here,” before the show was canceled during the pandemic.
