What concerts are coming to Winston-Salem Fairgrounds? Here's a lineup:

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will present Rodney Atkins on May 19 as part of its 2022 Indoor Concert Series at the Annex Theatre.

In addition to Atkins, performers in the lineup for the 2022 Classic Country Concert Series in partnership with WBRF Classic Country are Ricky Skaggs, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Wynonna and The Big Noise and Little Texas with Crawford & Power.

The Fairgrounds will also host an evening with Charlie Wilson and The B.B. King Experience, featuring Claudette King this summer.

“We are excited to continue to host our indoor concert series,” said Robert Mulhearn, public assembly facilities manager for the City of Winston-Salem. “This is our biggest year yet. Leading the way is Charlie Wilson and the Roots & Boots tour with Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw. As Winston-Salem’s home for entertainment, we continue to host year-round concerts, including seven (booked) to date this year, plus up to 100 other events on the grounds each year.”

Atkins

As one of country music’s most prominent artists, Atkins has eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1 hits, and 1 billion career on-demand streams under his belt. He will perform at the fairgrounds on May 19.

“I’m stoked to be back in North Carolina playing music,” Atkins said in an email. “Nothing like Carolina choir singing ‘These Are My People!’”

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds said in a news release that Atkins’ Platinum-selling No. 1 hit “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI Million-Air Award and the top spot on Country Airchecks top-played songs of the decade list.

“Atkins was the second-most played male artist of the decade overall. He has also sold over 11 million units and earned 10 career gold, platinum and multi-platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest gold-certified single, ‘Caught Up In The Country’ (featuring The Fisk Jubilee Singers), which also set the record for longest-running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks,” the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds said.

Atkins said that his latest “Rod + Rose” project has been a fun ride.

“Rod + Rose” is the self-titled, recent debut release from Atkins and his wife, Rose Falcon. Tracks on the EP include “Being Here, Being There,” “Fine By Me” and “Put Me Back Together.”

“There’s nothing like doing what you love with your best friend,” Atkins said. “We released our self-titled EP in January and are already thinking about what’s next for us.

“I’m currently finishing a new solo release, and we will be hitting the road with the whole family in tow for our first official Rod + Rose tour in April. It’s going to be a blast.”

Country and R&B

On May 20, Ricky Skaggs will hit the stage. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and is a 15-time Grammy winner.

The Mark Chesnutt concert, originally scheduled for May 20, has been cancelled because the artist was injured.

Just as summer is about to kick off, Aaron Tippin will perform June 17 as part of The Roots and Boots tour.

“Our biggest trio yet to come to Winston Salem,” the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds said. “Here’s a powerhouse country concert you won’t want to miss. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw join forces to present an evening filled with stories and songs as they get back to the roots of their music. Aaron, Collin and Sammy have amassed almost 70 combined Top 40 hit singles.”

Some of Trippin’s songs are “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio” and “Kiss This.” Raye is known for “Love Me,” “In This Life” and “That’s My Story.” Kershaw’s hits include “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer,” “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Third Rate Romance.”

On June 25, the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host “An Evening with Charlie Wilson.”

“Twice named Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artist, Wilson kick-started the new decade with not one but two No. 1 Adult R&B Song hits: ‘Forever Valentine’ and ‘One I Got.’ Then he wrapped the year by also breaking that chart’s record as the Top Adult Male Artist with the most No. 1’s in three decades,” the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds said.

Wynonna Judd and The Big Noise will perform July 15. Judd is a five-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of more than 60 top industry awards. She holds multiple gold, platinum and multi-platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America.

“She also has earned 20 No. 1 hits and countless charting singles to make her one of country music’s most celebrated artists of all time,” the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds said.

Little Texas with Crawford & Power will perform Aug. 26. Little Texas has sold more than 7 million of their albums, had three Grammy nominations, plus honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group Of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album Of The Year).

On Aug. 27, the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will present The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King.

“The B.B. King Estate is launching a new B.B. King Legacy Initiative designed to both preserve the iconic name of B.B. King as well as introduce his wealth of music to new audiences and generations around the world,” the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds said.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.