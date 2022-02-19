What do you give Yoko Ono on her birthday? A tribute album

Gibbard said all the artists involved — whether on their own or with his suggestions — found a song they could relate to. “There was no kind of complaining about a lack of songs. There’s just so many great ones,” he said. “It’s lovely to be pleasantly surprised when a secret Yoko Ono fan kind of comes out of the woodwork.”

Death Cab for Cutie naturally had first pick and took Ono’s “Waiting for the Sunrise.” Gibbard said the song felt right to record during the first big COVID-19 lockdown. “It just felt like that was the state we were all living in at that time: We’re all waiting for the sunrise.”

Gibbard has never met Ono but leaned on her son, Sean Lennon, as an intermediary for the project, saying it owes him “a debt of gratitude.” Lennon suggested the title and supplied the cover image.

Gibbard’s goal is just to get Ono’s music in front of people. “I do not have a savior complex or anything around this record, you know?” he says, laughing. “This project was not conceived with the goal of being invited to Thanksgiving at the Dakota.”