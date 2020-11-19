Whiskey Foxtrot members have found inspiration during COVID lockdown

Hard lines and bitter pills, sweat and rust show up in the songs of Americana group Whiskey Foxtrot. They sing about running on empty, and engine blocks swinging from the chain.

Theirs is a working-class milieu, but they also celebrate blasting the radio and “riding shotgun like it ain’t no thing.”

And behind the scenes, they’re jokers at heart, cracking wise about playing Wiffle ball and facetiously citing ‘70s Swedish pop group ABBA as an influence (in reality their music has been more typically likened to that of the Drive-By Truckers).

The group, made up of singers Sam Foster and Seth Williams, bassist Brad Cardille and drummer Jacob Kuhn, was founded in 2017 and has developed a loyal following around the Triad. They released an album earlier this year titled “Hard Lines & Headlights,” and are working on another album.

In a recent interview they spoke about those efforts, as well as their collaborative process, and an incident with an overenthusiastic dancer.

How did you get started?