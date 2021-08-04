Williamson Brothers from Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires to perform Aug. 13 in Gas Hill Drinking Room

In the mid-1990s, Adam formed the indie rock band Vesper that Blake later joined as the drummer. After that, the siblings formed Black Willis, a Southern rock band.

For the past 11 years, Blake has been in the band Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, and Adam has been with the band for eight years.

“We’ve been the rhythm section for that band,” Blake said.

Debut album

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, shows that Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires had lined up were canceled.

“We had probably 60 shows on the books, and we had to cancel them all, including a trip to Europe,” Blake said.

With extra time on their hands, the siblings pursued their latest project — Williamson Brothers.

“I’m always playing guitar and writing songs, even though my main instrument is the drums,” Blake said.

Blake contacted Patton, a friend who also owns a record studio, to have some of the songs he and Adam wrote recorded.