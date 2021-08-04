Williamson Brothers from Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires to perform Aug. 13 in Gas Hill Drinking Room

Currently on tour, Williamson Brothers will perform with special guests Crenshaw Pentecostal and The Great Dying at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 in Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.
Crenshaw Pentecostal is a local Americana band, and The Great Dying is how Will Griffith, a country singer-songwriter, is known musically.
Sharing songs from their self-titled debut album, Blake and Adam Williamson will be out front on vocals and guitars, joined by Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers and The Dexateens bands on bass, and drummer Mike Gaut from Bohannons.
“The recordings evoke 1990s indie-rock noisemakers like Dinosaur Jr., Teenage Fanclub and Sixteen Deluxe,” according to a statement by Williamson Brothers.
The sessions were produced by Patton, recorded by Schaefer Llana and mixed and mastered by Bronson Tew at Dial Back Sound in Water Valley, Miss.
Raised in Birmingham, Ala., siblings Blake and Adam have been playing together for nearly 25 years in some shape or form.
“We’ve had a band together basically that whole time,” Blake said.
Most of those bands were rock ‘n’ roll groups.
Adam, who is the oldest of the two, initially started in a teenage punk rock band called Inner Stepchild.
In the mid-1990s, Adam formed the indie rock band Vesper that Blake later joined as the drummer. After that, the siblings formed Black Willis, a Southern rock band.
For the past 11 years, Blake has been in the band Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, and Adam has been with the band for eight years.
“We’ve been the rhythm section for that band,” Blake said.
Debut album
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, shows that Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires had lined up were canceled.
“We had probably 60 shows on the books, and we had to cancel them all, including a trip to Europe,” Blake said.
With extra time on their hands, the siblings pursued their latest project — Williamson Brothers.
“I’m always playing guitar and writing songs, even though my main instrument is the drums,” Blake said.
Blake contacted Patton, a friend who also owns a record studio, to have some of the songs he and Adam wrote recorded.
“We weren’t really planning on putting it out,” Blake said. “We just wanted to have it recorded because sometimes we have such a bad habit of writing tunes and never doing anything with them. We definitely wanted to be proactive in making sure that they got archived somehow.”
Patton persuaded the brothers to release an album, Blake said, and they are now booking shows.
In addition, Patton, along with Gaut, joined Williamson Brothers for their current touring group as part of the rhythm section.
“We’re more like family,” Blake said. “Adam and I and Mike all live kind of in the same neighborhood (in Birmingham) ... Matt lives in Water Valley, Miss., which is just under three hours away.”
Williamson Brothers released their album June 16. It is for sale at shows, on Bandcamp and on the Dial Back Sound website.
The album has nine new tracks and a bonus track. Adam wrote half the songs, including “This War,” and Blake wrote the other half, one of which is “Pass the Blame.”
“They’re like a psychedelic garage pop,” Blake said of the tracks as a whole.
He said he and Adam have been playing together for so long that each brother contributes to the other’s songs.
“They wind up all being cohesive because they are similar,” Blake said. “We both work on them regardless of who writes the lyrics.”
The album consists of primarily rock ‘n’ roll songs, but it also includes a piano ballad and a slower psychedelic song.
“We try to write songs that aren’t cliché — Southern songs about driving fast and drinking whisky and stuff like that,” Blake said. “We try to have songs at least about some experience.”
He said it has been great playing and touring with his brother.
“I feel kind of fortunate that I have a built-in partner,” Blake said. “We’re closer than a lot of siblings are.”
He added that there is no judgment when they bring each other tunes.
“Like I can bring him a song and he’s like, ‘Man, that song is terrible,’” Blake said. “And I respect it because he’s honest. That’s just the way our relationship has always been.”
Blake and Adam have played in Winston-Salem previously with Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires at Ziggy’s.
“Lovely town,” Blake said. “I had a great time — a very warm reception the last time we were there.”
