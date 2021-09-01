Winston-Salem artist TiaCorine’s song goes viral on TikTok and she lands brand deal with Bojangles

“34Corine” has eight songs and “The Saga of 34Corine” has nine songs, all of which are personal songs. The number 34 is in reference to the Tre-Fo or Tre 4 slang nickname for Winston-Salem.

Her favorite song on “The Saga of 34Corine” is “34 Villain,” despite the fact that she had to re-record it after someone accidentally deleted the original song files.

“I spent a lot of time on that song,” she said. “I was going through a lot of stuff with friendships and my relationship with my boyfriend. I was really speaking about my life, and I kind of free-styled the whole song. I went in on the mike, and I was recording myself. It was me, by myself, in the studio.”

For “34Corine,” she recorded every song herself, except for “Lotto,” which has been her most popular song.

“Lotto” has gone viral three times on TikTok. The first time was in 2019, and most recently, in the past month, generating more than 12 million views, TiaCorine said.

“I think it was just a different sound,” she said of the success she has had with “Lotto.” “It’s not what a lot of females were doing at that time, and it was kind of when TikTok started (gaining popularity).