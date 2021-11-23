Winston-Salem native 9th Wonder nominated for Grammy

Winston-Salem native Patrick Douthit, who makes music under the moniker 9th Wonder, has been nominated for a Grammy Award, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday.

9th Wonder and his collaborators, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and Kamasi Washington, are nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for Dinner Party: Dessert. The four men formed a collective in 2020 and released a self-titled album that summer.

A few months later, the group released Dinner Party: Dessert, a revamped version of the album that features appearances by Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock and Rapsody among others.

9th Wonder has worked with some of the brightest stars in music including Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A graduate of Glenn High School, 9th Wonder enrolled at N.C. Central University and formed the hip-hop group, Little Brother, which became critically acclaimed for its smooth style.

9th Wonder branched into academia, becoming a fellow at Harvard University and teaching hip-hop at Duke University and N.C. Central. He is also a member of the Kennedy Center’s Hip Hop Cultural Center along with such luminaries as Questlove, Common and Fab 5 Freddy.

9th Wonder was inducted into the N.C. Music Hall of Fame in 2019.