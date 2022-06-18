Winston-Salem native Becca Stevens collaborates on album with Grammy award-winning Attacca Quartet

The making of singer-songwriter Becca Stevens’ new collaborative album with Grammy award-winning group Attacca Quartet was truly a family affair.

Released in April through GroundUP Music, “Becca Stevens — Attacca Quartet” was recorded in Stevens’ hometown of Winston-Salem.

Her husband, Nathan Schram, along with her father, William Stevens, and her brother, Bill Stevens, were all a big part of the album project.

In fact, the project, which was recorded several years ago, was how Becca Stevens met her husband. The couple married in 2017.

Schram, a violist, is a member of Attacca Quartet. William Stevens, a composer based in Winston-Salem, was the executive producer of the album.

“He was very much instrumental in making the project happen, posting people and moving things along,” Becca Stevens said of her father. “He also was one of the primary string arrangers of the project.”

Bill Stevens, a composer and the owner of Ovation Sound studio, where the album was recorded, was the engineer, co-producer and an arranger on the project.

“Becca Stevens — Attacca Quartet” is an album of Stevens’ original music, except for two covers.

“It’s music that I’ve recorded on albums that span the last 15 years, so the last five albums that I’ve made,” she said.

The string quartet arrangements on the album were done by various arrangers.

The hard copy of the album has 15 songs, and the digital version has 14.

Becca Stevens did the string arrangement for the song “For You the Night is Still.”

“That’s the first time I’ve written for strings,” she said.

“45 Bucks,” originally from her album “Regina,” was arranged by her father and “reimagined on this album.”

“It started like being annoyed with somebody who owes me money and didn’t pay me back,” Becca Stevens said. “Then it turned into something much more ... It became more of this dramatic take on being let down by people.”

Another song reimagined for “Becca Stevens — Attacca Quartet” is “Reminder,” arranged by her brother. “Reminder” is from her album “Perfect Animal.”

Stevens was fairly young when she started performing.

“I’m the youngest of three (children), and by the time I was born, my dad had put together this band called the Tune Mammals,” she said. “We were traveling around and performing as a family band. I was onstage in a bassinet with them before I could talk or walk. Then by the time I was walking, I was also singing.”

Stevens is a high school alumna of the School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. In 2007, she received a jazz performance degree from New School in New York.

“UNCSA was for classical guitar, and New School was for vocals in the jazz program,” Stevens said.

She did gigs in Winston-Salem and outside the area before graduating from UNCSA and was touring internationally while at New School.

Stevens, 37, was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals for “Slow Burn,” a track on her album “Wonderbloom.”

She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., with her husband and their baby daughter, Willamea.

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: Poorly. I find myself avoiding the question. Not because I don’t see its value. In fact, I think categorization is a natural and important part of the human experience. As listeners, restaurant-goers, consumers, we compare what we are experiencing to other things we’ve experienced to understand what’s happening. My preference is to focus on the creating, and to leave the describing to the listeners and the folks who specialize in categorization. This leaves me the freedom to not feel boxed in by boxes of my own making. I want to have the freedom to come from a totally fresh place each time I write a song or record an album.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: I’ve learned to be less precious. I’ve learned to enjoy myself more and torture myself less. I’ve learned to never ignore inspiration and to be patient when things come slowly. And I’ve learned to trust that with patience and focus, there’s always a song right around the corner.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: My family, especially my dad, William Stevens, and my brother, Bill Stevens, both Winston-Salem based composers. Also, Björk, Radiohead, Bach, Thelonious Monk, Elliot Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Nick Drake, Robert Johnson, Snoop Dogg, Ella Fitzgerald, Hiatus Kaiyote, Dirty Projectors, Fiona Apple, Duke Ellington, a million other artists and songs, and most recently, my daughter.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: Time management.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: Art is my outlet for self-expression. It’s a mirror. Art allows me to know myself and grows with me as I grow. Art helps me to relish in joys and process sorrows. Art inspires and heals me, angers me, moves me to tears, communicates things that aren’t easily put to words. Art makes me feel at home, safe, like I have a place on this earth.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: Make the art that you want to make, not the art you think others want from you. You’re the one who will have to perform it, sell it, talk about it over and over again. If it doesn’t mean anything to you, people will feel that. It’s so important to love and believe in what you’re creating and to proudly be in service to the art you’re making.

Let’s put it this way: If you make art based off what you think other people want from you, art that you don’t really believe in, you’re looking at two scenarios:

1. People love what you made and you have to perform, sell, talk about that thing you don’t believe in over and over again for the rest of your life.

2. People don’t love what you made and it was a complete waste of time because you didn’t even enjoy making it.

If you believe in your art, even if no one else does (which is highly unlikely), bare minimum you’re having a good time. Isn’t that what it’s all about?

Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366

