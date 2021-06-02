Winston-Salem native Todd Ashburn lends his Tennessee property for filming of two award-winning videos

“I had grown to 6-foot-1 by then and played point,” Ashburn said.

In late 1988, Ashburn left college after three years to be with his family after his father, Clint Ashburn Jr., was diagnosed with a brain tumor. At the time, his family was living in Bethania.

While at home, he was looking for something to do and bought a bass guitar from a pawn shop in downtown Winston-Salem.

Something about the bass had always attracted his attention when he listened to music, even as a child, so he started learning how to play it.

“I hear all the music, but the bass guitar is the one thing I always focus in on,” Ashburn said.

He said the thumping is what turns him on.

“A lot of my bass stuff came out of sadness and anger from my dad’s sickness, not being able to do anything to keep him healthy,” he said. “In turn, that’s when I started writing music through the bass, and the basslines were heavy, like aggressive, thumping and kind of angry. To be honest, they were angry basslines.”

He still plays that same style of music today on bass — slap and pop — along with other styles of bass playing.