Winston-Salem Symphony presents guest conductors for the 2021-22 concert season

Winston-Salem Symphony will have different conductors for its concerts the 2021-22 season.

The season began in October with a Classics Series concert under the baton of guest conductor Nicholas Hersh and continued this month with “Wild Dreams,” led by Carolyn Kuan; and the first Pops Series concert, “A Carolina Christmas,” under the direction of William Henry Curry.

“We are incredibly lucky to have such a talented and diverse group of conductors leading the orchestra this season,” said Merritt Vale, Winston-Salem Symphony President and CEO. “Each of these artists is highly accomplished and brings a unique background and perspective to the music. As we return to live concerts with in-person audiences this season, there is no better way to showcase everything that a live orchestra can do than by welcoming these rising stars and established orchestral leaders to Winston-Salem.”