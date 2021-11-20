Winston-Salem Symphony presents guest conductors for the 2021-22 concert season

Winston-Salem Symphony will have different conductors for its concerts the 2021-22 season.
The season began in October with a Classics Series concert under the baton of guest conductor Nicholas Hersh and continued this month with “Wild Dreams,” led by Carolyn Kuan; and the first Pops Series concert, “A Carolina Christmas,” under the direction of William Henry Curry.
“We are incredibly lucky to have such a talented and diverse group of conductors leading the orchestra this season,” said Merritt Vale, Winston-Salem Symphony President and CEO. “Each of these artists is highly accomplished and brings a unique background and perspective to the music. As we return to live concerts with in-person audiences this season, there is no better way to showcase everything that a live orchestra can do than by welcoming these rising stars and established orchestral leaders to Winston-Salem.”
In addition to the guest conductors, concerts also will feature the symphony’s own Chorus Director Christopher Gilliam and Assistant Conductor Karen Ní Bhroin. Gilliam will conduct the “Soul of the World: A Hymn to St. Cecilia” on Nov. 21, and for the annual performance of Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 7. Ní Bhroin will lead the Pops Series concert featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers on Feb. 5, Concert for Community on Feb. 26, and two concerts in the Ignite Family Series. She also will take a turn at the podium along with guest conductors for “A Carolina Christmas” and the January Classics Series concert.
Here’s the schedule:
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 and 3 p.m. Nov. 28: “A Carolina Christmas” (Pops Series) at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium. William Henry Curry, conductor; Karen Ní Bhroin, conductor; Camel City Jazz Orchestra; and Timothy McDevitt, vocalist.
7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and 3 p.m. Jan. 9: Celebrate! (Classics Series) at Stevens Center of the UNCSA. JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Karen Ní Bhroin, conductor; and Alexandra Dariescu, piano
7:30 p.m. March 5 and 3 p.m. March 6: Branford Marsalis (Classics Series) at Stevens Center of the UNCSA. Stephen Mulligan, conductor and Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone
7:30 p.m. April 9: The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes & Villains (Pops Series) at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium. Stuart Chafetz, conductor.
7:30 p.m. April 23 and 3 p.m. April 24: The Creation (Classics Series) at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium. Simon Carrington, conductor; Christopher Gilliam, chorus master; and Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus.
7:30 p.m. May 21 and 3 p.m. May 22: The Happy Concert (Classics Series) at Stevens Center of the UNCSA. Igudesman and Joo, guest artists and conductors.
For tickets and full biographies of guest conductors, visit wssymphony.org. Tickets are for sale at the website or by phone at 336-464-0145.