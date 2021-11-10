Winston-Salem Symphony to perform Classic Concert Series “Wild Dreams”

“It opens with such tremendous joy and enthusiasm,” Kuan said.

She said Mendelssohn was a young man when he visited Italy for the first time.

In his Fourth Symphony, “you can hear his excitement as he visits different parts of Italy,” she said.

Kuan welcomes this excitement now that she can come back to music halls amid the COVID-19 pandemic after such a long shutdown.

“For me, it’s about celebration,” she said. “It’s about joy. It’s about being together, celebrating the good things in life and all the things that we can be happy about.”

She wants to share joy with the audience and musicians.

“It’s what the world needs — joy and beauty,” Kuan said.

The symphony will also perform Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 during the concert.

“It’s a wonderful piano concerto,” Kuan said. “It was Brahms’ very first performed orchestral work. He originally was writing a symphony, and then a symphony turned into a piano concerto, so it’s a very symphonic piano concerto in many ways.”

The conductor