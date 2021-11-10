Winston-Salem Symphony to perform Classic Concert Series “Wild Dreams”

The Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Wild Dreams” as part of its Classics Concert Series Nov. 13 and 14 with guest conductor Carolyn Kuan at the podium and internationally acclaimed pianist Michael Lewin as guest artist.
American composer Laura Karpman’s “All American” will open the concert series. Karpman’s award-winning music has spanned film, theater, television, live performances and interactive media.
“She is one of my favorite composers,” Kuan said.
In “All American,” Kuan said, Karpman found inspiration in music from three female composers.
“One of which, interestingly, is a composer called Mildred J. Hill,” Kuan said. “Just about everybody in the world knows one of her compositions, which, of course, is ‘Happy Birthday.’”
She said that Karpman creatively uses a lot of kitchen gadgets in this five-minute, energetic overture.
“It’s very meaningful that it’s being incorporated into the piece as part of the percussion section,” Kuan said.
Following “All American,” the Winston-Salem Symphony will perform Felix Mendelssohn’s festive Fourth Symphony.
The symphony stated that the piece “will take the audience on a fantastic Mediterranean journey through the Italian countryside.”
“It opens with such tremendous joy and enthusiasm,” Kuan said.
She said Mendelssohn was a young man when he visited Italy for the first time.
In his Fourth Symphony, “you can hear his excitement as he visits different parts of Italy,” she said.
Kuan welcomes this excitement now that she can come back to music halls amid the COVID-19 pandemic after such a long shutdown.
“For me, it’s about celebration,” she said. “It’s about joy. It’s about being together, celebrating the good things in life and all the things that we can be happy about.”
She wants to share joy with the audience and musicians.
“It’s what the world needs — joy and beauty,” Kuan said.
The symphony will also perform Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 during the concert.
“It’s a wonderful piano concerto,” Kuan said. “It was Brahms’ very first performed orchestral work. He originally was writing a symphony, and then a symphony turned into a piano concerto, so it’s a very symphonic piano concerto in many ways.”
The conductor
Kuan has been the music director of Hartford Symphony Orchestra since 2011. Her previous positions include associate conductor of Seattle Symphony Orchestra, artist-in-residence at New York City Ballet and assistant conductor for Baltimore Opera Company.
“Recognized as a conductor of extraordinary versatility, Carolyn Kuan has enjoyed successful associations with top tier orchestras, opera companies, ballet companies, and festivals worldwide,” the Winston-Salem Symphony said in a press release. “Her commitment to contemporary music has defined her approach to programming and established her as an international resource for new music and world premieres.”
She has maintained a connection with traditional repertoire while cultivating expertise in Asian music and contemporary works.
“Some of her finest successes have bridged the gap between cultural and social issues, as in her work raising awareness of conservation and the environment through her performances around the globe of the multimedia project ‘Life: A Journey Through Time,’” the Winston-Salem Symphony stated.
The project, which was developed by the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music and music director Marin Alsop, features music by Philip Glass and images by National Geographic photographer Frans Lanting.
Kuan said she loves all types of music but because she is Asian, it is important for her to share her love for that part of her repertoire with audiences when possible.
“I program good music, and I don’t share away whether they are Asian or contemporary,” Kuan said.
A recipient of numerous awards, Kuan was the first woman to receive the Herbert von Karajan Conducting Fellowship by the Herbert von Karajan Centrum and American Austrian Foundation in 2003, which resulted in her residency at the 2004 Salzburg Festival. She is also the winner of the first Taki Concordia Fellowship.
The pianist
Lewin is known as one of America’s most active and popular concert pianists who has won over audiences in 30 countries.
His career started with top prizes in the Franz Liszt International Competition, the American Pianists Association Award and the William Kapell International Piano Competition. His recordings have won a Grammy and Roundglass Music awards.
His award-winning discography on Sono Luminus, Naxos and Centaur includes a pair of acclaimed Debussy recordings titled “Beau Soir” and “Starry Night,” the complete piano music of Charles T. Griffes, Scarlatti Sonatas Vol. 2 for Naxos, “Michael Lewin plays Liszt,” “A Russian Piano Recital,” “Bamboula!” piano music of Louis Moreau Gottschalk, the 4 Bolcom Violin Sonatas with Irina Muresanu, “Piano Phantoms” and “If I Were a Bird.”
Lewin is a professor and head of piano at Boston Conservatory at Berklee and classical music director for Ethos Music in China. He gives master classes worldwide, directs the Boston Conservatory Piano Masters Series and has mentored many award-winning pianists.
The road back
This will be Kuan’s first time working with the Winston-Salem Symphony. She most recently worked for two months in England with the English National Opera, conducting an opera about Gandhi.
“For me, right now, it’s very special to be able to make music and share music with people,” Kuan said.”
She said it’s important for people in the community to support orchestras and other theater organizations that are coming out of a long hiatus because of the pandemic.
“I think we’ve all missed live music,” Kuan said. “We’ve all missed the personal connection. More than ever, if we care about the community, this is the time to support each other and come out and do what we can to celebrate each other and be with each other.”
