Winston-Salem Symphony to present free online MusicConnects events

MUSICAL CONVERSATIONS: Vocalist Jason McKinney and conductor William Henry Curry will be featured at noon July 22 as part of a series of free online conversations in Winston-Salem Symphony's MusicConnects program. The events will be on Zoom and Facebook leading up to the Sept. 11 and 12 premiere of Bill Barclay’s The Chevalier: A Play with Music. Join Timothy Redmond, music director of Winston-Salem Symphony, as well as musicians, writers, composers and scholars from around the country in a dialogue about the figures who have been written out of music history and the continuing importance of racial equity in the arts. The other online events will be at noon on: Aug. 5, musicologist and Florence Price scholar Kori Hill joined by violinist Er-Gene Kahng; Aug. 26, Tonality Founder and Artistic Director Alexander Blake; and Sept. 10, Bill Barclay in conversation with violinist and music historian Quinton Morris. Visit wssymphony.org/musicconnects or facebook.com/wssymphony.