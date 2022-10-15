World-renown pianist Barbara Lister-Sink will perform at Salem College

Salem College School of Music will present a concert with Barbara Lister-Sink at 7:30 p.m. Oct 22 at Shirley Recital Hall in the Salem Academy and College Elberson Fine Arts Center, 412 Rams Drive, Winston-Salem. The concert also will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Lister-Sink is professor of piano, artistic director of the School of Music and director of the Music Graduate Program at Salem College.

Titled “Piano Music to Celebrate Salem’s 250th!,” the concert is part of the Clemens & Margaret Sandresky Artist Series.

Lister-Sink will perform 150 years of music by Salem composers Charles Vardell, Amelia & Lisetta Van Vleck, Margaret Sandresky, along with a world premiere by current composer and instructor in theory and guitar Samuel Taylor.

“This piano recital will fittingly celebrate the prodigious talents of five of Salem College’s composers over the last 160 years,” Lister-Sink said. “They all taught in the Salem College School of Music, formally established in 1877 and a cultural front-runner among music schools in the United States.”

Lister-Sink is a graduate of Smith College and holds the Prix d’Excellence from the Utrecht Conservatory and the Doctor of Education in College Teaching from Teachers College, Columbia University. She has collaborated with some of the world’s most renowned composers and performers. Formerly keyboardist for the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam, she has taught on the piano faculties of the Amsterdam Muziek Lyceum, Duke University and the Brevard Music Center. Her performances have been broadcast on NPR, CBC and Radio Netherlands. As a teacher, Lister-Sink is acknowledged as a global leader in injury-preventive keyboard technique.

At Salem College, she directs the U.S.’s first fully accredited Professional Certificate Program in Injury-Preventive Keyboard Technique.

The concert is free, although donations will be accepted.