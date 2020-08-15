Since the 1990s, Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff have been making fun of bad movies. And they're not letting a little thing like a coronavirus pandemic stop them now.
On "Mystery Science Theater 3000," they played a mad scientist and his lab assistant - nicknamed "The Mads" - who were torturing the show's main characters by making them watch cheesy movies. Beaulieu also provided the puppetry and voice for Crow T. Robot, one of the victims of the experiment. The show's blend of campy movies, wry pop culture commentary and endearing characters made it a hit. It spawned various spinoffs and follow-ups over the years with various cast members in different configurations, including Cinematic Titanic and The Film Crew.
Netflix ran a revival of "MST" for two seasons with a new cast, another cast has toured with live performances, still others tour and record downloadable content as "Rifftrax," and Beaulieu and Conniff have taken their act to the stage in recent years as The Mads. While no longer in character - more on that shortly - they continue "riffing," providing playful, pop culture-savvy audio commentary during movies.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters nationwide, but The Mads are back with streaming live performances for audiences that pay $10 to watch a live online show with a Q&A session and a video download afterwards.
In a Zoom interview that was interrupted occasionally by technical glitches on all sides, the duo talked from their respective homes - Beaulieu in Minnesota, Conniff in New York - about their work and life during the pandemic.
"I'm a hermit by nature," Beaulieu said. "So this is sort of like, I practiced for this."
They had been successful touring as The Mads, doing live shows in theaters while a movie was being screened. "We've been asked over the years if we're going to put something up online, and we just loved doing the live shows," Beaulieu said. "We kept pushing that idea back, but this forced our hand. And Frank had the great idea to go 'hey, let's continue to try to make a little living. What do you think, good idea?'"
"There's nothing like doing it with a live audience, but that's not available to us right now," Conniff said. "And who knows when it will be available to us again? Probably not till next year at the soonest. So we still wanted to get our product out there. And this turned out to be a very fun thing too."
Their first online performance of The Mads through EventBrite last month was of the 1953 exploitation film "Glen or Glenda," director Ed Wood's sometimes-sincere, sometimes-surreal melodrama about cross-dressing and sex change operations, with plenty of stock footage and narration by Bela Lugosi. Conniff described the movie as "a very special film" and in the Q&A discussion afterward complimented its sincerity and empathy for its characters (Wood was himself a cross-dresser, and performed the lead role under a pseudonym.)
"We got a great response to it," Conniff said. "People really enjoyed it. People right now really need entertainment. They need to laugh, and so this is kind of the perfect thing for us to be doing right now."
This Tuesday, they are performing their second live online show, this time riffing the gonzo 1959 horror film "The Tingler," with Vincent Price as a scientist investigating a creature that feeds off human fear - and that can be shooed away by screams, which the audience was encouraged to do during the original screenings, which included stunts such as electric buzzers hidden under seats and actors paid to scream and faint in the audience.
"It's above a lot of what we've done in the past," Conniff said. "It's a very well-made movie, and (producer) William Castle is someone I have a lot of respect for, as a showman and you know, as an entertainer."
Add to that the lead performance by Vincent Price and other members of the cast, and "it's one of the better films we've ever done, actually," Beaulieu said.
"I think it's goofy enough and weird enough that it makes it riffable," Conniff said. "But it isn't a terrible movie by any means."
"It scared the hell out of me when I was a kid," Beaulieu said. "I love this movie, and any of the William Castle movies are terrific."
They are planning to continue with the shows online, doing one a month as long as there is enough demand for them. "We have a few that we've already done on the road that are road-tested and very polished, so we'll probably go through those," Conniff said. "We have six or seven of those, I think, and then I think if we're still doing it and people are still liking it, then we'll probably pick some new movies."
Though the show is called The Mads, Conniff and Beaulieu don't perform as their characters from "MST."
"It's kind of evolved back into just us," Beaulieu said. "Us, the movie, and the jokes. ... We don't need any characters or tinsel or jimcrackery to get in the way."
"For one thing, I don't think we have the legal right to do that," Conniff added.
"And it's a pain in the neck to dress up as characters," Beaulieu said. "I mean, come on, we're old, we look like that anyway. ... Now, I can't blame a joke on, like Crow, I have to take full responsibility. But it's so effortless now. It's so much fun working with Frank, and we have a great chemistry. It's really a dream job, and now that we get to do it from our own homes, it's even better. Except we miss hearing people.
"I miss hearing the laughs. Getting emojis of thumbs up, it just doesn't feel the same."
