N.C. Black Repertory Company to premiere film of play 'Freedom Summer' by Cynthia Grace Robinson

“I have to admit that I was somewhat taken aback that so few young people knew about the Freedom Summer of 1964,” Alexander said. “With the reactions to the reading and the subject matter, we thought it was a good idea and good timing to bring it to full production.”

Robinson’s reaction to the feedback was a little different.

“I have had similar reactions,” she said “but it does not surprise me. I have been an educator for over 20 years, and I can honestly say that moments in history, like Freedom Summer, are barely covered in schools.”

She feels that the task of sharing history may take more than depending on others.

“We all have a responsibility to tell these stories to our children, to not rely on school systems. My father was instrumental in educating me about history, so that I would understand that it is cyclical in nature. That it repeats itself.”

Now, as a college professor working with young people, “I remind my students of their power as activists and that their voices matter. I tell them the story of the courageous college students who risked their lives in 1964 during the Freedom Summer Project. We engage in discussion about what causes they are currently passionate about, and which struggles, that were present in 1964, still prevail.”