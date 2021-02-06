N.C. Black Repertory Company to premiere film of play 'Freedom Summer' by Cynthia Grace Robinson

Originally set to be produced onstage in March, 2020, the world premiere of playwright, producer and educator Cynthia Grace Robinson’s “Freedom Summer” will instead become a streamed film version from Feb. 12 to 28. N.C. Black Repertory Company worked with Appalachian State University to make the new play a reality.
Robinson’s story of two sisters takes place on one day: Aug. 4, 1964.
Nora Heeley (played by Mariah Guillmette) is starting a new life “passing” as a white woman. Her sister, Carrie Carrington (Niklya Boxley) travels to the Deep South to register Black people to vote. The bodies of three civil rights workers have just been found in Mississippi.
When the sisters meet up, they question the price of civil rights, black identity and what it means to be free.
Black Repertory’s artistic director, Jackie Alexander, knew Robinson from the acting world in New York City and produced her play “Dancing on Eggshells” in 2015, during his time at The Billie Holiday Theatre.
When she mentioned “Freedom Summer” to him a couple of years ago, it became the first play done in Black Rep’s Living Room Reading Series. In October 2018, it was read at Winston-Salem State University, as the theater company was regrouping after the closing of the Arts Council Theatre.
“I have to admit that I was somewhat taken aback that so few young people knew about the Freedom Summer of 1964,” Alexander said. “With the reactions to the reading and the subject matter, we thought it was a good idea and good timing to bring it to full production.”
Robinson’s reaction to the feedback was a little different.
“I have had similar reactions,” she said “but it does not surprise me. I have been an educator for over 20 years, and I can honestly say that moments in history, like Freedom Summer, are barely covered in schools.”
She feels that the task of sharing history may take more than depending on others.
“We all have a responsibility to tell these stories to our children, to not rely on school systems. My father was instrumental in educating me about history, so that I would understand that it is cyclical in nature. That it repeats itself.”
Now, as a college professor working with young people, “I remind my students of their power as activists and that their voices matter. I tell them the story of the courageous college students who risked their lives in 1964 during the Freedom Summer Project. We engage in discussion about what causes they are currently passionate about, and which struggles, that were present in 1964, still prevail.”
Robinson agrees with Alexander, who is also directing the filmed production, that the history it presents still has timeliness now.
“Although it is an historical play, many of the themes are relevant today,” she noted. “Both characters struggle with the decision to leave their pasts behind and ‘climb out of their family tree’ in order to become who they want and need to be as full human beings. It’s about the sacrifices we must make, and the people we must sometimes leave behind in search of self-actualization.”
She points out, too, that the story is not purely a history lesson
“’Freedom Summer’ is a layered play rooted in truth and history,” Robinson said. “It’s about family bonds, loyalty, identity, self-discovery, betrayal, loss and the pursuit of happiness by any means necessary. At its core, for me, the play is an imperfect love story between two sisters. I think every great story must have love.”
In addition to exposing audiences to a time that Alexander feels is a forgotten piece of history, he’s excited about his cast of two.
“Mariah graduated from UNC School of the Arts. Originally from New Orleans, she’s working in Los Angeles now. When I read the play, I thought she would fit the role well. And conveniently, she had an opening in her calendar,” he said.
Niklya Boxley is also a UNCSA graduate. She has appeared with NCBRC in “Maid’s Door,” along with acting in “The Niceties” and “We are Proud to Present ...”
“’Freedom Summer’ is an important story in today’s climate, as it delves into voters’ rights and how voters should be involved,” Alexander said.
“But at the core, it’s about family and a love often hidden,” he said. “What will you sacrifice for humanity and equal rights? It doesn’t pass a judgment on either individual. But it should leave you with questions.”