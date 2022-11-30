BRASS CHRISTMAS: N.C. Brass Band will present "Christmas Wrapped in Brass" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St., Greensboro, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hanes Auditorium, Salem College, 601 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. The concert will feature Christmas music in a variety of styles. Songs will include "Polar Express," "Swingle Bells," "Frosty the Snowman" and more. Tickets are $5-$20 at ncbrassband.org/schedule.html. To see the full list of music, go to ncbrassband.org.
N.C. Brass Band will present "Christmas Wrapped in Brass" in Greensboro and Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back.
King’s Crab Shack has closed its downtown location at 239 W. Fourth St. Its last day of operation was Nov. 23.
North Winston-Salem got a new Japanese restaurant this month when Konnichiwa opened at 386 E. Hanes Mill Road in Oak Summit Shopping Center.
Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty to give live concert, do book signing in Lexington
To remain popular and keep guests returning for more, Disney parks have said goodbye to many old rides over the years.
Downtown Winston-Salem got a new bar with the Nov. 25 grand opening of The Wrong Number.
Winston-Salem artists to sell their works at SECCA’s 2nd Annual Southern Idiom Holiday Art Sale
The owners of West End Poke transformed the restaurant to That Place in the West End this month — mostly, anyway.
On a recent Saturday morning, big band music spilled from the open doors of The Reeves Theater, injecting the sleepy streets of downtown Elkin…
Academy Award winner Irene Cara, best known for singing the theme songs for "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died in her Florida home.