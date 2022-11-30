 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
N.C. Brass Band will present "Christmas Wrapped in Brass" in Greensboro and Winston-Salem

N.C. Brass Band

N.C. Brass Band will perform “Christmas Wrapped in Brass.”

BRASS CHRISTMAS: N.C. Brass Band will present "Christmas Wrapped in Brass" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St., Greensboro, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hanes Auditorium, Salem College, 601 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. The concert will feature Christmas music in a variety of styles. Songs will include "Polar Express," "Swingle Bells," "Frosty the Snowman" and more. Tickets are $5-$20 at ncbrassband.org/schedule.html. To see the full list of music, go to ncbrassband.org.

