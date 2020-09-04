The reality competition show "American Idol" has long been a good place to see North Carolinians rise to stardom, with such singers as Fantasia Barrino, Clay Aiken, Chris Daughtry, Kelly Pickler, Scotty McCreery, and many more getting their big breaks on the show.
And even in a pandemic, the show is looking to North Carolina for potential contestants, thanks to a custom-built version of the Zoom app.
On Wednesday, the series will hold an open call with virtual Zoom auditions in North Carolina as part of its "Idol Across America" series of remote auditions. The auditions began in Delaware, Florida and Ohio on Aug. 10 and will run through Sept. 25, culminating in a nationwide open call. The auditions in North Carolina will be held the same day as ones in Massachusetts and Vermont. Participants will need to be legal U.S. residents born between June 2, 1991, and Sept. 1, 2005, and there are other eligibility requirements.
Auditions will be held with an "American Idol" producer on Zoom, and will stay true to their roots "by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol," according to a news release from ABC. Hopeful contestants can audition on any date available regardless of their location.
To sign up and reserve an audition time, find out rules and eligibility requirements, or get more information, go to https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions and look for the "Click Here to Start Your Journey" link.
