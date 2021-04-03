Need a dose of cute? Minnesota Zoo's Farm Baby exhibit webcam shows lambs and kids around the clock

MINNEAPOLIS — Baby lambs snoozing under a heat lamp. Newborn kid goats wiggling their adorable little tails.

It’s all cute, all the time on the new, live webcam that the Minnesota Zoo has set up for its Farm Babies exhibit.

The babies at the Minnesota Zoo’s Wells Fargo Family Farm are back this spring in two forms. The webcam (mnzoo.org/farmbabies) is live now. In-person visits start April 9. (Last year, the pandemic pushed the popular annual exhibit online only.)

So far, animal babies born at the zoo’s farm this spring include 11 piglets, three lambs, two goat kids, and a number of chicks. They are also expecting — more baby goats, calves and two baby llamas known as crias).

The zoo is giving us lots of way so say “awwwww” online. In addition to the webcam, the zoo’s website is offering downloadable Zoom backgrounds, coloring sheets and other printouts featuring the farm favorites, as well as an online farming game.

Through May 16, there will also be weekly online naming contests and livestreamed zookeeper talks. For in-person visits, timed tickets must be purchased online in advance.