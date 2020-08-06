As we move into those last “dog days” of summer, librarians with the Forsyth County Public Library and staff at Bookmarks in Winston-Salem share their reading recommendations.
There are selections for adults, young adults and children.
The librarians and Bookmarks staff both stressed the importance of reading for children and young adults at this time.
“We are always going to encourage our youth to read over the summer, because we don’t want them to lose what they gained during the school year,” said Yolanda Bolden, assistant library director for Forsyth County Public Library.
She said that summer reading at the Forsyth County Public Library was designed to make sure children enjoy reading sessions over the summer.
“Programs were built around that whole concept,” Bolden said. “Libraries typically brought in different performers, authors, craft projects, readers’ theater, a variety of different types of activities that would encourage learning.”
For adults, Bolden said this is a great time to catch up on some reading during these times, saying there are different options for people who can’t stop by a library to check out a book, including downloading a book or audio book to a device. The library has an audio book app called Libby that you can access with your library card number.
Ashley Bryan, Bookmarks youth and schools coordinator, said the dog days of summer is the perfect time for families and the community to come together to encourage children to find a book that captures their imagination.
“Summer reading is so important — not just for academic development but also as a chance to develop new interests, experience a new genre, meet new people, travel to new places from their own backyard,” Bryan said. “Summer reading programs provide inventive ways to engage every child over the summer and hopefully introduce that book; the one they can’t put down, that inspires them to pick up another one….”
Ginger Hendricks, executive director of Bookmarks, said books allowed her, her two children and husband to travel all over the world while they stayed home the past several months.
“I believe that books are absolutely essential during this time — for the chances to escape, laugh, dream, and educate,” Hendricks said.
Forsyth County Library picks
Adult selections
“A Wolf by the Ears” by Wayne Karlin
Do you enjoy historical fiction? “A Wolf By The Ears” dives right into the War of 1812 and offers a new perspective on American slavery. The book follows the stories of Towerhill and Sarai, two of the enslaved, and their master, Jacob Hallam. Sarai and Jacob are caught in the tension between the dream of equality, the reality of slavery and their own hearts, while Towerhill sits at the head of a company of black marines that is part of the force that takes Washington and helps to burn the White House.
“Blue Dawn: A Novel” by Sinmisola Ogunyinka
This is the story of an African-American woman, Shakira Smith. Smith teaches physically challenged children until, one day, she is called home after her own two daughters, left in the care of Nigerian-born babysitter Florence Odu, were discovered drowned in the tub. Florence is declared wanted as a person of interest in the death of the two babies, Leila, 3 years, and Latoya, 18 months.
“Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore” by Elizabeth Rush
This is a serious summer read that examines the increasing threat global warming places on the shores of the Americas. Rush details how, with every passing day, and every record-breaking hurricane, it grows clearer that climate change is neither imagined nor distant — and that rising seas are transforming the coastline of the United States in irrevocable ways.
Young adult selections
“Sorcery of Thorns” by Margaret Rogerson
A foundling apprentice raised in one of her kingdom’s great libraries finds her fate in the hands of a sworn enemy when she is implicated in an act of sabotage behind the release of a dangerous grimoire (book of spells). The heroine confronts the evil that threatens her and experiences a journey that is filled with self-discovery. Readers will flip through the pages to learn the heroine’s fate.
“Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi
Zélie, 17, her older brother Tzain, and rogue princess Amari fight to restore magic to the land and activate a new generation of magi, but they are ruthlessly pursued by the crown prince, who believes the return of magic will mean the end of the monarchy.
“Run, Hide, Fight Back” by April Henry
A random group of teens try to survive after a mall is overtaken by a group of men with guns. With no other options, the teens close themselves off in a store with a security gate. Hostages are taken and the teens soon find themselves cut off from the outside world. Miranda, 17, finds herself the leader of the group. What will she do? She is faced with what actions to take in this situation and wonders will they make it out alive? Lots of action and tense moments will keep readers on the edge of their seats.
Children’s selections
“Summer Supper” by Rubin Pfeffer, illustrated by Mike Austin
This story is told entirely with words beginning with the letter S. Learn how food goes from farm to table on a warm summer evening.
“The Cardboard Kingdom” by Chad Sell, illustrated by the author
In their last pursuit for the summer, a group of teens meet knights and rogues, robots and monsters. In The Cardboard Kingdom, you can be anything you want to be. How cool is that? Enjoy this graphic novel about a diverse group of kids who discover their own world of play and self-expression using cardboard and a lot of imagination.
“Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks” by Jason Reynolds, illustrated by Alexander Nabaum
Middle school readers will be able to identify with one or more of the characters in this title without feeling like they have been singled out. They will enjoy how each story weaves into another making you laugh, cry and cheer with them on their walk home from school.
“Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly
Iris is a young girl who is deaf and finds it hard to communicate with others around her. One day in one of her classes, she learns about a whale who sings at a different frequency than any other whale. Iris discovers that the other whales in the whale pod don’t connect with Blue 55 and she understands how that feels and she wants to help. A beautifully written story that has strong themes of family, friendship and being heard.
Bookmarks picks
Adult selections
“Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan
You likely know Kevin Kwan from the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy — the bestselling phenomenon that has already produced one movie with two more in the works. Kwan’s book — just out a couple of weeks ago — is another fascinating romance about the uber rich — with extravagant over the top details (the food! the scenery! the fashion!). A modern love story, Lucie Churchill is torn between two men: her waspy fiancé that her family adores and the man she is desperately trying to avoid falling in love with.
“Party of Two” by Jasmine Guillory
This romance follows Olivia Monroe and Senator Max Powell — except Olivia doesn’t realize he’s anything more than just Max when they first meet. They decide to secretly date before letting the world know, but impulsive Max risks pushing Olivia outside of her comfort zone with his desire to take their love public. Can they survive the heat of the spotlight? An utterly delightful romance — Guillory sets the bar at the highest level once again.
“Hieroglyphics” by Jill McCorkle
Jill McCorkle is a bestselling writer at the height of her game in this new novel about secrets carried across generations. Compared to Ann Patchett’s “Commonwealth,” McCorkle’s book is deeply layered, deconstructing and reconstructing what it means to be a parent, and what it means to be a child trying to make sense of history and memory. Hear her online with Bookmarks at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. Details: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/bookmarks-presents-jill-mccorkle.
“In the Valley: Stories and a Novella Based on Serena” by Ron Rash
This collection features 10 searing stories and the return of the villainness who propelled Serena to national acclaim, in a long-awaited novella. From this new collection, “Baptism” was chosen by Roxane Gay for inclusion in The Best American Short Stories 2018, and “Neighbors” was selected by Jonathan Lethem for The Best American Mystery Stories 2019. Rash’s rich characters and lush descriptions of North Carolina are evident once more in this creation of another mesmerizing look at the world around us.
Young adult s selections
“Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn
North Carolinian Tracy Deonn’s incredibly rich King Arthur legend is one of our favorite re-creations. Every twist and turn, every revelation, all of it builds up to something we haven’t seen done in YA before. When Bree Matthews witnesses a magical attack, she learns about a secret society called Legendborn. This novel features a mixture of southern folk traditions and Black Girl Magic which is unique and fun!
“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
A Hunger Games novel, this tells the story of the tenth annual Hunger Games and 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as he serves as a mentor in the games. When he’s given the humiliating assignment of mentoring the female tribute from District 12, the lowest of the low, every choice he and his tribute make lead to favor or failure — both inside and outside the arena.
“Stay Gold” by Tobly McSmith
Tobly McSmith delivers a deeply personal coming-of-age teen love story about a transgender boy, Pony, and a cisgender girl, Georgia, who is drawn to him. In a teen market where books about transgender characters written by transgender authors are still rare, Stay Gold will be embraced by teens and their parents because McSmith writes the character of Pony from such a place of experience. Perfect for fans of David Levithan.
Children’s selections
“Lift” by Minh Lê
What child doesn’t rush to push the elevator button first? This picture book tells the story of Iris, who must allow a younger member of her family a turn. That is, until a mysterious new button opens up to take her to magical places where she can escape and explore on her own. Illustrator Dan Santat uses distinctive comic-inspired images with great storytelling by Lê that will make your heart — and imagination — soar.
“President of the Jungle” by André Rodrigues, Larissa Ribeiro, Paula Desgualdo and Pedro Markun
This funny, non-partisan story features lively illustrations, a helpful glossary and colorful characters who explain to children how elections work. The animals decide they are tired of their king (Lion) and that it is time to vote for a new president. A wild campaign season follows as Snake, Sloth, Monkey and Lion hold rallies, debate and more.
“Clean Getaway” by Nic Stone
New York Times bestselling author Nic Stone moves to middle grade and delivers a hard-hitting novel that blends adventure with social justice and puts the conversation in the hands of young readers. Readers will explore important Civil Rights history by visiting cultural landmarks — 16th Street Baptist Church (site of the 1963 bombing), the Medgar Evans House in Jackson, Mississippi, etc. — to explore race relations in America past and present.
“Mix It Up!” by Hervé Tullet
This interactive book shows toddlers, preschoolers and early readers how to combine colors in a fun and imaginative way — while being completely mess free. Children are asked to combine colors by mashing and smooshing the pages, dots and colors — and with each page, based on what was done on the page before –there’s a vibrant change which encourages imaginative play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.