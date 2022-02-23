NEW EXHIBIT: A new exhibit called “Transitioning” will run Feb. 27 through March 26 at Artworks Gallery at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The display will feature work by Alix Hitchcock and Lea Lackey-Zachmann. Hitchcock, who is exhibiting work on paper using hand-pulled prints made into collages and abstract paintings on paper, is interested in the symbolism of humans struggling with their place in the natural world. Lea Lackey-Zachmann, who is exhibiting paintings, prints and drawings, shows a mixture of past thoughts and a beginning of new ideas for discovery and growth in her work — Transitioning. An opening reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 6. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or go to www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
Just In
New exhibit at Artworks Gallery tackles the topic of "Transitioning" by Alix Hitchcock and Lea Lackey-Zachmann
Related to this story
Most Popular
Vincenzo’s, 3449 Robinhood Road, announced that it is closing its dining room after dinner service Feb. 25. The restaurant will continue to op…
STEM Beverage & Supply is now open at 626 W. Fourth St. downtown.
- Updated
[Editor's Note: Since publication of this article, chef Tim Bocholis has decided not to open a food stall in Fords Food Hall.]
A new doughnut food truck is making the rounds in the Triad, offering hot mini doughnuts and freshly squeezed lemonade.
Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.
Krispy Kreme is offering three doughnuts that incorporate the flavors of TWIX candy bars.
A new chicken-salad franchise has opened in Clemmons.
Nearly 25 years after its premiere, the popularity of Disney's "The Lion King" endures.
Kernersville Little Theatre play puts Sherlock Holmes’ young street assistants in the starring roles
Kernersville Little Theatre’s latest production in its annual Bring a Book to Life series puts the usual star — London’s leading detective, Sh…
Today, we travel to Morocco, virtually, with this North African lamb stew. This stew is fragrant and meaty, softly sweetened with figs, heady …