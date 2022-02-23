 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New exhibit at Artworks Gallery tackles the topic of "Transitioning" by Alix Hitchcock and Lea Lackey-Zachmann
0 Comments

New exhibit at Artworks Gallery tackles the topic of "Transitioning" by Alix Hitchcock and Lea Lackey-Zachmann

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
"Jupiter Forming"

“Jupiter Forming” by Lea Lackey-Zachmann is on display at Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem. The work is acrylic on canvas and Dura lar film.

 Artworks Gallery, provided

NEW EXHIBIT: A new exhibit called “Transitioning” will run Feb. 27 through March 26 at Artworks Gallery at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The display will feature work by Alix Hitchcock and Lea Lackey-Zachmann. Hitchcock, who is exhibiting work on paper using hand-pulled prints made into collages and abstract paintings on paper, is interested in the symbolism of humans struggling with their place in the natural world. Lea Lackey-Zachmann, who is exhibiting paintings, prints and drawings, shows a mixture of past thoughts and a beginning of new ideas for discovery and growth in her work — Transitioning. An opening reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 6. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or go to www.Artworks-Gallery.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBC renews ‘The Blacklist’ for Season 10

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sugar supplement solves problem with urinary infection
Entertainment

Sugar supplement solves problem with urinary infection

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert