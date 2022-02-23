New exhibit at Artworks Gallery tackles the topic of "Transitioning" by Alix Hitchcock and Lea Lackey-Zachmann

NEW EXHIBIT: A new exhibit called “Transitioning” will run Feb. 27 through March 26 at Artworks Gallery at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The display will feature work by Alix Hitchcock and Lea Lackey-Zachmann. Hitchcock, who is exhibiting work on paper using hand-pulled prints made into collages and abstract paintings on paper, is interested in the symbolism of humans struggling with their place in the natural world. Lea Lackey-Zachmann, who is exhibiting paintings, prints and drawings, shows a mixture of past thoughts and a beginning of new ideas for discovery and growth in her work — Transitioning. An opening reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 6. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or go to www.Artworks-Gallery.org.