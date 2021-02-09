New exhibit called "Can You See the Rhythm" on display at Stokes County Arts Council

NEW EXHIBIT: Stokes County Arts Council will host an exhibit called “Can You See the Rhythm,” featuring Leo Rucker in the Apple Gallery in February. A virtual opening will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 on Stokes Arts Facebook page. Rucker’s life as a portrait artist and muralist begin at an early age, with a pencil drawing of his next-door neighbors deceased husband who fought in WWI. Art later became a true passion for him as he worked on portraits and landscapes. Rucker has worked in the art community ever since, including teaching classes, working in with theater sets, creating murals and documenting the history of African Moravians. The council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury, is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free. Call 336-593-8159 or go to stokesart.org.