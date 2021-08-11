NEW EXHIBIT: Stokes County Arts Council presents an exhibit of original paintings by Elizabeth Shanahan through Sept. 15 at the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St., Danbury. An in-person opening will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the gallery. The opening will include a film screening of "Nella Luce," a dance film featuring painted bodies, in collaboration with Joy Shanahan. Elizabeth Shanahan lives in Lewisville with her husband, their 4-year-old daughter, two rescue dogs and a cat. She is a 2-D mixed-media painter. She experiments with gold leaf, stitching and mixing painting and drawing techniques. Joy Shanahan, a dancer and choreographer, is a student at Appalachian State University in Boone. Her first dance film, "In the Thick of It," can be viewed on her Instagram (@shanahanmoves). Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Visit stokesarts.org.
New painting exhibit opens at Stokes County Arts Council
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bubble tea shop has opened at 1961 N. Peacehaven Road in the Whitaker Square shopping center.
- Updated
Lewisville has a new Italian restaurant. Antonio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria opened July 28 at 156 Lowes Food Drive in the Lewisville Commons …
A local church now operates a coffee shop and food truck as part of its mission to help those in need.
- Updated
Country star Reba McEntire is telling people to continue to mask up and quarantine, saying she and her boyfriend contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.
"Billy Summers" by Stephen King; Scribner (528 pages, $30).
“Punk rock made me feel like somebody (cared) about my story,” writes Soul Asylum frontman Dave Pirner in “Loud Fast Words,” his recently publ…
Winston-Salem Portrait Project includes photography, art, connections and conversations aimed at bringing the Winston-Salem community together
- Updated
For folks who have not seen the public art that evolved from the Winston-Salem Portrait Project, there’s still time to do so and possibly glim…
The Big Sip Craft Beverage & Mac ‘n’ Cheese Festival will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Benton Convention Center downtown on Fifth Street.
Don’t look away, Dixieland: Richmond exhibition highlights strength and resilience of Black culture in hostile territory
Without its pervasive black influence, Southern culture would be sadly diminished, and without its Southern component, American culture as we …
To the inevitable disappointment of some and the relief of others, this is a book about Tesla, not about its founder. Elon Musk already does a fine job aiming the spotlight on himself.