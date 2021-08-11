 Skip to main content
New painting exhibit opens at Stokes County Arts Council
"Nella Luce"

A scene from the dance movie “Nella Luce.”

 Matthew Szczygiel, provided

NEW EXHIBIT: Stokes County Arts Council presents an exhibit of original paintings by Elizabeth Shanahan through Sept. 15 at the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St., Danbury. An in-person opening will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the gallery. The opening will include a film screening of "Nella Luce," a dance film featuring painted bodies, in collaboration with Joy Shanahan. Elizabeth Shanahan lives in Lewisville with her husband, their 4-year-old daughter, two rescue dogs and a cat. She is a 2-D mixed-media painter. She experiments with gold leaf, stitching and mixing painting and drawing techniques. Joy Shanahan, a dancer and choreographer, is a student at Appalachian State University in Boone. Her first dance film, "In the Thick of It," can be viewed on her Instagram (@shanahanmoves). Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Visit stokesarts.org.

